Insurance Shopping Rendered Obsolete -- Thanks to New Discount Discovery Technology

TUCSON, Ariz., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RightSure has once again revolutionized personal insurance by adding Discount Discovery technology to its insurtech solution, RATEGuard™ – taking the hassles and price hikes out of annual insurance renewals.

"Like using answering machines and typewriters, insurance shopping will actually become a pastime of the past," says RightSure President, Jeffery Arnold, who is also the author of "How to Beat Your Insurance Company, available on Amazon.

Powered by artificial intelligence, RATEGuard is an unprecedented insurance management platform that quickly shops homeowners, renters and auto insurance rates with more than 40 carriers to guarantee policyholders receive the most competitive insurance pricing available.

Now, with new Discount Discovery technology, policies are automatically re-shopped and policyholders are automatically alerted of savings opportunities. "They don't even have to ask an agent to requote their policy," Arnold says. Customer feedback confirms that it's super easy to save money, and RightSure's "Famously Friendly Humans" make sure every policyholder has an exemplary experience.

With RightSure, insurance customers throughout the country can finally avoid the status quo of annual rate increases, leverage all potential discounts available, and stop overpaying for insurance because they're too busy to shop out their coverage.

This automated shopping technology is available to policyholders in 42 states. With inflation reaching new heights, Discount Discovery may provide some budgetary relief to everyone feeling the strain of rising prices. In addition, RightSure donates a to a charitable cause every time a policy is purchased, making it a wonderful way for policyholders to help others while helping themselves.

"When was the last time anyone asked if you'd like to pay less? This is the only place that happens, and that's why this platform is so refreshing. It's all about fairness, transparency and smart spending," Arnold says.

Many drivers spend in the range of $2,000-$4,000 annually for personal insurance, so even small discounts can make a significant impact. Best of all, the Discount Discovery service is absolutely free. Even those who are not RightSure customers are invited to visit https://rateguard.rightsure.com/rateguard_home or call 520-917-5295 to quickly compare RightSure's offer with their current policy and premium.

About RightSure

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, RightSure is a full-service independent insurance agency providing insurance products to families and businesses in 42 states. By using a unique, client-centered approach combined with superior technology, RightSure presents clients with a wide range of insurance options and a seamless purchasing process.

RightSure is known for leading with technology, and facilitating a positive, tech-forward workplace. Founded 14 years ago, RightSure has earned recognition as a Top Insurance Workplace by Insurance Business America (IBA) and also made the Insurance Journal's list of the Best Independent Insurance Agencies to Work For, among other awards.

To learn more and see if you can save money, visit https://rateguard.rightsure.com/rateguard_home or call 520-917-5295.

