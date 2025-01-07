Insurance Software Automation Secures Industry-First Patent for Self-Disclosure Insurance Prequalification Technology

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Software Automation (ISA) is proud to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Patent Number: 12175539 to ISA for its pioneering invention, "Systems and Methods for Processing Plans Having Data and Conditions Applicable to a Population."

This patent cements ISA's position as the sole holder of a self-disclosure-based prequalification system for insurance, protecting the core technology behind its flagship product, Best Plan Pro.

The patent also establishes ISA's dominance in the life and health insurance industry, protecting a system that revolutionizes prequalification by automating eligibility checks based solely on user-disclosed data. Best Plan Pro's technology allows agents to instantly evaluate insurance plans by analyzing customer-provided medical data in real-time, without requiring third-party data verifications or cumbersome manual processes.

Core patent protections:

Exclusive Self-Disclosure Prequalification. This patent protects the only system capable of analyzing self-disclosed medical data to identify the specific insurance plans an applicant qualifies for, from many similar plans. The platform leverages artificial intelligence instead of third-party APIs to create a swift, digital-first process that sets a new industry standard for insurance prequalification.



AI-Driven Exclusion Criteria Matching. By leveraging an artificial intelligence model that compares disclosed medical conditions against a plan's underwriting criteria, the system ensures that only eligible plans are presented to clients — eliminating guesswork by assuring agents that they are providing accurate, tailored insurance recommendations to their clients.



Real-Time Medication Verification and Corrections. The artificial intelligence model automatically corrects medication typographical errors in real time and cross-references generic or unrecognized drugs through this patented technology. This level of accuracy and intelligence is unmatched, protecting agents and insurance carriers from errors that can yield adverse underwriting decisions and disrupt policy issuance.



Automated Treatment History Analysis. The system calculates treatment timelines using prescription refill data, including the first date of treatment and most recent refill. This depth of understanding allows insurers to assess ongoing medical conditions and determine accurate underwriting eligibility.



Unparalleled Security. Best Plan Pro's implementation of this technology integrates advanced security protocols to ensure that artificial intelligence, databases, and technology are only available for authenticated users, thereby protecting carrier and client data from automated attacks. Best Plan Pro's implementation of this technology does not store client data. Combining these techniques provides that only HIPAA-compliant, protected transmissions that safeguard customer information, insurance carrier data, and powerful artificial intelligence are utilized.

Setting New Standards in the Insurance Industry

"This patent is a significant milestone for ISA and the insurance industry as a whole," said Zachary Bornheimer, inventor of the patented system. "For the first time, agents and clients can benefit from a system that simplifies the insurance prequalification process, offering unprecedented speed, accuracy, and security. No other company in the market has this level of technological sophistication or protection."

An Exclusive Advantage for Partners

"From a commercial standpoint, the Patent provides ISA with immediate licensing opportunities. Plus, we intend to incorporate the underlying evaluation technology into several of our other software products. Longer term, there are additional markets that would benefit from an automated evaluation and recommendation process." Said CEO, Jim Higgins.

This patent not only protects ISA's innovation but positions Best Plan Pro as the most advanced insurance prequalification tool available. Potential partners and collaborators can license and integrate Best Plan Pro to improve efficiencies and underwriting workflows, reduce processing time, and help them secure their place at the forefront of the insurance market.

"We are thrilled to announce the approval of this foundational patent. This transformative innovation opens many exciting new applications and opportunities for ISA, further enhancing our competitive edge." Said Managing Partner, John Spinner.

About Insurance Software Automation

Insurance Software Automation is a technology leader specializing in automation solutions for the insurance industry. Its flagship product, Best Plan Pro, utilizes AI-driven prequalification systems to streamline quoting and underwriting, setting a new standard for efficiency, accuracy, and security. ISA is a subsidiary of IIP Group Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit insurancesoftwareautomation.com .

Press contact: Bill Tyson, Chief Marketing Officer, IIP Group Holdings, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

