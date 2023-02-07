Insurance software market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global insurance software market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,453.98 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. North America will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insurance Software Market 2023-2027

Global insurance software market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global insurance software market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global insurance software market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), and type (Life insurance, Accident and health insurance, Property and casualty insurance, and Others).

The on-premises segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the high security and data privacy offered by the on-premises deployment model drive market growth. In this technologically advanced and threat-enhanced environment, enterprise risk management is of prime importance. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the on-premises segment in the global Insurance software market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global insurance software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global insurance software market.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America has been the largest market in the world in terms of gross written premium volume of insurance policies. With a steady revenue flow in the insurance industry, several technology-driven innovations are expected to be implemented. This is expected to create a demand for insurance software, which will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Global insurance software market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing adoption of insurance in developing countries is notably drivinthe g market growth .

is notably drivinthe g market growth The developed nations have stringent government regulations for the subscription to insurance, including insurance for life and health, property and casualty, or specialties such as marine and aviation.

Furthermore, the digital transformation of insurance has resulted in a rapid increase in the demand for upgraded customer-facing software. With the increasing demand for insurance in developing countries, the demand for software is growing at a fast pace.

The traditional methods of insurance are no more adapted. In mature markets, insurers are moving all the new and existing insurance policies to digital platforms.

Thus, we expect to see a manifold increase in the importance and growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market growth

Integration of wearables into customer engagement metrics is an emerging trend in the market.

is an emerging trend in the market. The adoption of sensor-based wearables is redefining customer engagement methods and processes for life insurers. These wearables aid in the real-time tracking of customer lifestyle habits, physical activity levels, and food habits.

Real-time consumer data provides insurers with immense opportunities to improve their services and make appropriate business decisions. The features of wearables can only be used if they are integrated into online insurance software.

The insurance software can use the collected data to perform analysis not only for an individual but at a mass scale to redefine the product portfolio and redesign clauses for claims and disbursal. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The changing skill requirements are major challenges impeding the market .

are major challenges impeding the market Technological advances are driving the insurance industry. Customer-facing applications are being introduced in the market.

The use of technologies, such as blockchain, in insurance software, can increase the efficiency and security of paperwork. This assures customers of the safety of their credentials and classified data.

However, the right skills are required to understand and use such high-tech innovations. Vendors can make the software user-friendly as the market is becoming customer-centric.

In addition, customer trust in the brand increases if they can understand the process. Thus, the data needs to be readable and comprehensible to customers so that it is useful to them.

The industry is facing a challenge in finding a skilled workforce to implement digital innovations. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this insurance software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the insurance software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the insurance software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the insurance software market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of insurance software market vendors

The claims processing software market size is expected to increase to USD 24.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase to billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services) and geography ( , , APAC, , and the and ). The size of the SMS marketing software market is expected to increase by USD 7 .53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.96%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Insurance Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,453.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.66 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acturis Group, Applied Systems Inc., Aptitude Software Group Plc, Axxis Systems SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Ebix Inc., Enlyte, Guidewire Software Inc., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenesis Software, Microsoft Corp., Nest Innovative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Rocket Software Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Solartis LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

