Insurance Software Market size is set to grow by USD 7.53 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in developing countries boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insurance software market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.53 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period. The global insurance software market is poised for substantial growth, driven primarily by increasing government regulations mandating insurance coverage in developing countries. This trend compels insurers to adopt advanced software solutions to comply with regulatory requirements efficiently. Moreover, the integration of wearable technology into life insurance customer engagement metrics is enhancing market expansion by providing personalized services. Despite these opportunities, insurance players face challenges from a tightening regulatory environment. Key market players such as Accenture Plc, IBM Corp., and SAP SE are pivotal in driving innovation and meeting industry demands for sophisticated software solutions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global insurance software market 2024-2028

Insurance Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7537.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acturis Group, Applied Systems Inc., Aptitude Software Group Plc, Axxis Systems SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Ebix Inc., Enlyte, Guidewire Software Inc., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenesis Software, Microsoft Corp., Nest Innovative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Rocket Software Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORP. N.V, and Solartis LLC

Market Driver

Wearable technology, such as sensor-based devices, is revolutionizing the insurance industry, particularly in the life insurance sector. These devices enable real-time tracking of customer lifestyle habits, physical activity levels, and food intake. Insurers can leverage this data to enhance customer engagement, tailor products, and make informed business decisions. Wearables integrate with online insurance software to provide valuable insights at scale. This data analysis can lead to product innovation, claims optimization, and improved underwriting performance. The market for insurance software is poised to grow significantly due to the adoption of wearable technology and the resulting opportunities for personalized insurance offerings and risk mitigation.

The insurance software market is experiencing significant growth as insurers seek comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to mitigate fraud and address cybersecurity concerns. Blockchain technology and digital transformation are key trends, offering transparency, streamlined claim processes, and increased trust. SaaS-based and cloud-based solutions provide accessibility through an internet connection, reducing infrastructure costs and enabling automatic updates and software deployment. Accident and Health, Life and Annuity, Reinsurance, Commercial Property/Casualty, and Personal Property/Casualty industries benefit from these robust software solutions. AI and machine learning enhance customer experiences, improve data analytics, and predict policyholder behavior and changing circumstances. Regulatory changes and compliance requirements are met with ease, ensuring competitiveness and agility. Chatbots streamline claims assessment and settlement processes, increasing customer satisfaction while reducing administrative overhead.

Market Challenges

) in , and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) in the US, play a crucial role in the insurance industry by establishing and enforcing regulations. The NAIC recently introduced the Own Risk and Solvency Assessment (ORSA), an internal process for insurers to evaluate their risk management capabilities in light of all material risks that may impact their ability to meet customer obligations. With increasing regulations, insurance companies face heightened industry requirements, which will influence the revenue of the global Insurance software market. Vendors must continually update their offerings to ensure compliance, posing challenges to market growth during the forecast period. The insurance industry is undergoing a digital transformation, with virtual assistants, smart contracts, and tokenized assets shaping the future of insurance. However, this digitization brings challenges such as operational costs, complexity, and integration with legacy systems. Automation, data analytics, and fraud detection are key areas of focus for efficiency gains and improved customer experiences. Digital channels like mobile apps and online portals are essential for operational agility, but cybersecurity is a major concern. Businesses must address cyberattacks and cyber threats through cybersecurity solutions like firewalls, antivirus programs, and threat intelligence platforms to protect their digital footprint. Comprehensive coverage, policies, and pricing models require advanced risk assessment tools and regulatory compliance. Scalability and flexibility are crucial for adapting to the evolving insurance landscape. Cloud technology and digital solutions are essential for meeting the demands of open enrollment and managing policy and claims processing.

Segment Overview

This insurance software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 On-premises

1.2 Cloud-based Type 2.1 Life insurance

2.2 Accident and health insurance

2.3 Property and casualty insurance

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 On-premises- The on-premises deployment model for Insurance software continues to gain traction in the market due to several unique advantages. Unlike cloud-based solutions, on-premises deployments allow companies to maintain complete control over their operations. This includes their in-house server, IT infrastructure, IT team, and intranet. In contrast, cloud-based solutions rely on vendor infrastructure and the Internet, making them susceptible to disruptions. Another significant factor is the handling of legacy systems. Migrating data from legacy servers to the cloud can be a complex process that risks data corruption and loss. For the insurance industry, the potential consequences of partial data loss can be severe, leading to financial losses and damage to customer relationships. Moreover, branches in rural areas may not have reliable Internet access, necessitating the use of on-premises Insurance software for core applications. Additionally, the security of cloud-based solutions depends on vendors, whereas on-premises deployments enable organizations to maintain their data security and privacy in-house. Large organizations, which prioritize data privacy and security, dominate the Insurance software market. A data leak can have disastrous consequences for stakeholder interests and organizational reputation. Consequently, these organizations prefer functionality over cost-effectiveness and opt for on-premises Insurance software to ensure enterprise risk management. In this technologically advanced and threat-enhanced environment, the importance of secure data management cannot be overstated. Therefore, these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the on-premises segment in the global Insurance software market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Insurance Software Market is experiencing significant transformation as customer expectations shift towards more personalized and efficient services. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are driving this change, enabling predictive analytics to assess insurance policies based on policyholder behavior, preferences, and changing circumstances. Regulatory changes and compliance requirements continue to shape the market, with a focus on data security and privacy. AI and machine learning also play a crucial role in claims assessment and settlement process, reducing administrative overhead and increasing customer satisfaction. Chatbots and virtual assistants offer 24/7 support, while smart contracts and tokenized assets facilitate faster and more secure transactions. Quantum computing and digital insurance channels are emerging trends, offering the potential for unprecedented data analysis and operational cost savings. However, the market faces challenges such as complexity, integration with legacy systems, and operational costs. Digital insurance channels, mobile apps, and online portals are essential for reaching customers, but they require significant investment and expertise. Fraud detection and data analytics are critical, but they also raise concerns around privacy and data security. The market is also exploring the potential of automation, cloud technology, and scalability to meet evolving customer needs during open enrollment periods.

Market Research Overview

The Insurance Software Market is experiencing significant digitization as customer expectations shift towards more personalized and efficient experiences. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are driving advancements in predictive analytics, enabling insurers to assess risk and adjust pricing models based on policyholder behavior and changing circumstances. Regulatory changes and compliance requirements are also pushing the industry towards digital solutions, including smart contracts and tokenized assets. Insurance software solutions are streamlining claims assessment and settlement processes, reducing administrative overhead and increasing customer satisfaction. Chatbots and virtual assistants are becoming commonplace, providing 24/7 support and freeing up human resources for more complex tasks. Insurance landscape digitization brings operational agility, digital solutions, and cybersecurity solutions to the forefront. Cloud technology, SaaS-based solutions, and automation are reducing infrastructure costs and enabling automatic updates and software deployment. However, the insurance industry faces complexities such as integration with legacy systems, scalability, and flexibility. Cybersecurity is a major concern, with sophisticated cyber threats targeting digital assets and sensitive information. Comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, including firewalls, antivirus programs, and threat intelligence platforms, are essential to mitigate risks and increase trust in digital operations. Insurance software solutions cover various sectors, including Accident and Health, Life and Annuity, Reinsurance, Commercial Property/Casualty, and Personal Property/Casualty. Pricing models and risk assessment tools are becoming more sophisticated, enabling insurers to offer comprehensive coverage and meet the evolving needs of businesses and individuals.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud-based

Type

Life Insurance



Accident And Health Insurance



Property And Casualty Insurance



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

