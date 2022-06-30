Insurance Software Market Size to Grow by USD 7.29 Billion | 6.34% YOY Growth to be Recorded in 2021 | Technavio

Insurance Software Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The insurance software market report covers the following areas:

Insurance Software Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Accenture Plc, Applied Systems Inc., Axxis Systems SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Guidewire Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE are among some of the major market participants.

The insurance software market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc

Companies such as Accenture Plc and Applied Systems Inc. are offering insurance software such as Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform (ALIP) and Applied Wealth Track, Applied Wealth Mobile, and Applied iFactFind respectively.

Insurance Software Market Dynamics

Key Driver: The increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverages in developing countries is notably driving the market growth. Growing popularity of health insurance, travel insurance, motor insurance and other miscellaneous insurance is likely to drive the insurance software market during the forecast period.

Key Trend: The saturation in insurance market is the key trend driving the insurance software market growth. With the increasing demand for insurance in developing countries, the demand for software is growing at a fast pace. The traditional methods of insurance are no more adopted. In mature markets, insurers are moving all the new and existing insurance policies to digital platforms.

Key Challenge: The tightening regulatory environment for insurance players is one of the key factors impeding the market growth. With the rising number of government regulations, insurance companies will face the challenge of increased prerequisites for the insurance industry.

Insurance Software Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive insurance software market report by Technavio. The report will solve most of the commonly asked queries pertaining to the market including -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the YOY growth variance scenario in the market space?

Which business tactics will influence the competitive scenarios and define the market's growth potential?

What are market drivers, restraints, and upcoming opportunities impacting the demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Insurance Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 7.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Applied Systems Inc., Axxis Systems SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Guidewire Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Applied Systems Inc.

Exhibit 48: Applied Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Applied Systems Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Applied Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 51: Applied Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Axxis Systems SA

Exhibit 52: Axxis Systems SA - Overview



Exhibit 53: Axxis Systems SA - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Axxis Systems SA - Key offerings

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 55: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 58: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Guidewire Software Inc.

Exhibit 60: Guidewire Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Guidewire Software Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Guidewire Software Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 63: Guidewire Software Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 64: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 74: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 78: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Salesforce.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 81: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 82: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 83: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 84: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: SAP SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

