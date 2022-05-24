Insurance Software Market Size to Grow by USD 7.29 bn | 36% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Ask for a Sample Report for more information about market dynamics

Insurance Software Market: Market Driver

The increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverages in developing countries are driving the market growth. In most countries, it is mandatory for vehicles to have motor insurance. Health insurance is also mandatory in most developed countries. The automotive market is growing with the expanding economies of developing countries. This, in turn, is leading to the growth of the motor insurance market. The travel insurance market is also expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the increase in cross-country tourism. Thus, the growth of various types of insurance is resulting in the rapid expansion of the global insurance software market.

Insurance Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by deployment:

Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud-based segments.

The on-premise segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the unique properties of the on-premises deployment model.

In the on-premises deployment model, a company's operations only depend on the in-house server, IT infrastructure, in-house IT team, and intranet.

Segmentation by Geography:

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America .

, APAC, , MEA, and . APAC will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The integration of economic, customer, regulatory forces, and technology is expected to revolutionize the competitive landscape of the insurance market, which will drive the insurance software market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

China and Japan are the key countries for the insurance software market in APAC.

Insurance Software Market: Major Vendors

The insurance software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including Accenture Plc, Applied Systems Inc., Axxis Systems SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Guidewire Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Accenture Plc - This company offers insurance software such as Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform (ALIP).

This company offers insurance software such as Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform (ALIP). Applied Systems Inc. - This company offers insurance software such as Applied Wealth Track, Applied Wealth Mobile, and Applied iFactFind.

This company offers insurance software such as Applied Wealth Track, Applied Wealth Mobile, and Applied iFactFind. Axxis Systems SA - This company offers insurance software such as SIS.Net 10.

Insurance Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Applied Systems Inc., Axxis Systems SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Guidewire Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

