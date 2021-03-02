Insurance Solutions Industry Veterans Launch Spear Technologies

CORTE MADERA, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance solutions industry veterans, Jose Tribuzio and Brian Mack, today announced the launch of Spear Technologies. After seeing that existing systems in the property and casualty (P&C) market were outdated and required expensive customizations, these co-founders made it their mission to deliver flexible, extensible insurance solutions developed on the Microsoft Power Platform. Today, the company launches its first solution: SpearClaims™, a multi-line claims management system including workers' compensation, general liability, auto, and property for both commercial and personal lines.

"Brian and I have been in the insurance solutions business for more than 20 years. Last year, we saw an opportunity to disrupt the market," said Jose Tribuzio, CEO at Spear Technologies. "Many insurance companies and claims organizations feel stuck in time with their current systems. They're trying to resolve tomorrow's business challenges with yesterday's technology. With SpearClaims, they see how a claims solution developed with the Power Platform can be transformative for their operations."

"We already have commitments from two clients for SpearClaims, which we'll announce soon," said Brian Mack, CRO at Spear Technologies. "Companies are attracted by two things: our in-depth knowledge of the claims process and the power of our low-code/no-code platform. With easy drag-and-drop configuration, our claims system gives them an unprecedented level of control and speed to achieve competitive differentiation in today's challenging business climate."

Using SpearClaims on the Microsoft Power Platform, customers can take advantage of the following benefits:

Extensibility. Organizations achieve tremendous control. They can easily configure and extend SpearClaims to support specific business needs. And using Power Apps, they can deploy even more capabilities.

Organizations achieve tremendous control. They can easily configure and extend SpearClaims to support specific business needs. And using Power Apps, they can deploy even more capabilities. Performance. Companies bask in the simplicity of one user interface (UI) across a variety of devices, from desktop to mobile. A superior software-as-a-service (SaaS) data service translates into a solution that's easy to use, easy to manage, compliant, secure, fast, scalable, and globally available.

Companies bask in the simplicity of one user interface (UI) across a variety of devices, from desktop to mobile. A superior software-as-a-service (SaaS) data service translates into a solution that's easy to use, easy to manage, compliant, secure, fast, scalable, and globally available. Intelligent Automation. Everyday business users may use tools like AI Builder and Power Automate to implement unique workflows and business processes with ease. These citizen developers, as well as other trained resources, can launch capabilities quickly, effectively and at a lower cost.

Everyday business users may use tools like AI Builder and Power Automate to implement unique workflows and business processes with ease. These citizen developers, as well as other trained resources, can launch capabilities quickly, effectively and at a lower cost. Digital Engagement. Providing insureds and claims stakeholders with the information they need is vital to an efficient claims operation. Using Portals and Virtual Agents, organizations can launch their own portal and use bots to enable and streamline virtual interactions.

Providing insureds and claims stakeholders with the information they need is vital to an efficient claims operation. Using Portals and Virtual Agents, organizations can launch their own portal and use bots to enable and streamline virtual interactions. Integration. Insurance companies often have hundreds of data sources and applications. Now with an extensive library of pre-defined connectors, they can easily integrate SpearClaims with their other solutions.

Insurance companies often have hundreds of data sources and applications. Now with an extensive library of pre-defined connectors, they can easily integrate SpearClaims with their other solutions. Analytics. Customers can build and customize their own dashboards using Power BI. By consolidating and visualizing key performance metrics in one place, they have the insights to target problem areas and improve overall outcomes.

Customers can build and customize their own dashboards using Power BI. By consolidating and visualizing key performance metrics in one place, they have the insights to target problem areas and improve overall outcomes. Trusted Cloud. These days more companies are moving to the cloud. Spear customers benefit from cloud hosting on Azure. This is backed by the Microsoft Trust Center, which ensures security, privacy, compliance, reliability, and resiliency. All of this helps keep a company's intellectual property protected.

About Spear Technologies

Spear Technologies aims to provide property and casualty insurance companies with an enterprise claims management system for the future. Developed on the Microsoft Power Platform, SpearClaims delivers unparalleled control, speed, and results. By leveraging this top-rated low-code/no-code development platform, Spear Technologies empowers companies with the ability to easily and quickly configure and tailor SpearClaims to meet their unique needs. SpearClaims' architecture provides the capabilities for using built-in AI and automation tools to extend capabilities for competitive differentiation and results. For more information, visit www.spear-tech.com.

Contact:

Brian Mack

925-366-9296

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Spear Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

www.spear-tech.com

