Insurance startup Branch launches SafetyNest™ to help the uninsured get the help they need

The launch of SafetyNest reflects Branch's deep commitment to leveraging the power of community to restore insurance to its original intent—a force for communal good. SafetyNest was born out of a recognition that over 13% of drivers in the U.S. don't have auto insurance , putting them at risk of financial ruin every day.

"When you consider that 12.3% of Americans live below the poverty level, you can understand the kind of difficult tradeoffs many need to make, like cancelling auto insurance and hoping nothing bad happens. That's not just bad for the uninsured; it's bad for all of us. We all share in the cost of others not having the right amount of insurance," said Steve Lekas, Branch Cofounder and CEO.

Branch will be accepting applications to SafetyNest immediately in Ohio, Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas with plans to expand the program throughout the country over the next 5 years.

Applicants will fill out a short online form detailing the incident that has left them in financial peril and the amount of coverage they need. The SafetyNest team will then conduct a thorough assessment and work with the applicants to understand the damage in order to make a determination on the amount of aid to grant.

Branch is expecting to award $200,000 over the next 12 months to provide assistance to those in need, growing this allocation as the company continues to grow.

