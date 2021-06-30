Insurance Technology Market in Europe in IT Consulting & Other Services Industry: Analysis of Key Drivers and Trends

Download: Analysis on Insurance Technology Market characteristics in Europe

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70648

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in the regional insurance industry is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/insurance-technology-market-industry-in-Europe-analysis

Insurance Technology Market in Europe: Value chain positioning segment

The insurance technology market share growth in Europe by the marketing and distribution segment has been significant. This report provides insights on the impact of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 on market segments. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.

Insurance Technology Market in Europe: Geographic Landscape

33% of the market's growth will originate from the Rest of Europe during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in the regional insurance industry will facilitate the insurance technology market growth in Rest of Europe over the forecast period.

Want to customize this report? We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase

Speak to an Analyst: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70648

Related Reports on Information Technology Industry Include:

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

Cyber Security Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Companies Covered:

Charles Taylor Ltd.

Descartes Underwriting SAS

Duck Creek Technologies Inc.

Getsafe Digital GmbH

INSTANDA

Majesco

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spólka Akcyjna Group

Qover SA

Quantemplate Technologies Inc.

simplesurance GmbH

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Value Chain Positioning

Market segments

Comparison by Value chain positioning

Marketing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IT support - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Claim management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Policy administration and management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Value chain positioning

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Charles Taylor Ltd.

Descartes Underwriting SAS

Duck Creek Technologies Inc.

Getsafe Digital GmbH

INSTANDA

Majesco

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spólka Akcyjna Group

Qover SA

Quantemplate Technologies Inc.

simplesurance GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Our growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70648

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70648

