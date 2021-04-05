Insurance Telematics Market Size to Reach USD 3556 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 11.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Telematics Market is segmented by Type (Cloud, On-Premise), by Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2020 to 2027. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Insurance Category.

The global Insurance Telematics market size is projected to reach USD 3556 Million by 2026, from USD 1574.2 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2021-2026.

Telematics refers to technologies used to collect vehicle information and transmit it wirelessly to outside systems. Telematics is frequently powered by in-vehicle telecommunication systems (telematics)-technology that can be self-installed using a plug-in system or is already included in original equipment installed by vehicle manufacturers.

Major factors driving the growth of insurance telematics market size are the increasing number of laws and regulations related to driver safety and decreased cost of connectivity solutions. Opportunity to provide tailored insurance products based on vast amounts of telematics data.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE INSURANCE TELEMATICS MARKET SIZE

Rising consumer demand for high connectivity and intelligence within their vehicles and increasing government initiatives to encourage telematics services in their respective countries are all contributing to the growth of telematics market size.

The increasing adoption of Telematics by automotive insurers is expected to drive the growth of the insurance telematics market size. Harnessing large volumes of data from real-time sources can help insurers develop new products and refine pricing strategies. When combined with a robust operating strategy, advanced analytics can significantly increase underwriting profitability and provide a valuable market differentiator.

The high adoption of UBI (Usage-Based Insurance ) is expected to increase the growth of the Insurance telematics market size. Under this model, customization features such as insurance premium payment based on driving activity and degree of exposure have resulted in substantial performance.

INSURANCE TELEMATICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Because of the industry's creative practices and preferred use of cloud technologies, cloud deployment is gaining momentum. Several key players are now focusing on cloud platforms to provide UBI services. This, in turn, is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the cloud segment.

Based on application, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Enterprises in the telematics sector are active in managing a fleet of insured cars within an interconnected digital supply chain. Therefore, fleet management practices for passenger vehicles are expected to witness lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative segment. The presence of key players, technological advances, and high demand for interconnected services are the major factors contributing to North America's Insurance telematics market size. North American insurance firms have accelerated their adoption of cloud solutions and software and data migration to the cloud network.

INSURANCE TELEMATICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa .

Insurance Telematics Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Insurance Telematics Breakdown Data by Application

Leading Companies Covered in this Report are:

Agero

Aplicom

Masternaut

Mix Telematics

Octo Telematics

Sierra Wireless

TomTom

Trimble

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

