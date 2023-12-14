Insurance Testing: Los Angeles Fire Sprinkler 5 Year Test & Annual NFPA 72 Fire Alarm

News provided by

KO Fire Protection

14 Dec, 2023, 08:45 ET

Fire Sprinkler and Fire Alarm Insurance Certification

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My Insurance policy is being cancelled tomorrow". This is a common statement we hear that can be jarring for any property owner. Perhaps someone dropped the ball over the years or your Fire Sprinkler System or Fire Alarm system was never tested or certified. The important thing to do to avoid insurance policy cancellation is to find a trustworthy, licensed contractor holding a C10 or C16 license per the California State License Board.

Hiring A Certified Tester

If you are looking for a Licensed Contractor as soon as possible contact Kevin Opos at (213) 770-2271 or visit KO Fire Protection. Kevin recommends providing the following information to help quote your job quickly:

  • Which systems need to be tested?
  • What is your testing site address?
  • What is your deadline?
  • How many risers does your sprinkler system have?
  • Does your fire alarm system have mini horns inside units? If so, how many units?

Send me the Paperwork

Once testing is completed, the certified tester will fill out an NFPA Inspection Report and email it to you. If there are no further repairs to be made, congratulations! Send your report straight to your insurance agent. If your system has defects, your fire protection contractor may be able to quote repairs and provide you a Corrections report.

For further information about Insurance Testing in Los Angeles for Fire Protection Systems, please contact KO Fire Protection by emailing [email protected], calling 213-770-2271 or by visiting https://www.kofireinc.com/.

SOURCE KO Fire Protection

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.