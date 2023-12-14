Insurance Testing: Los Angeles Fire Sprinkler 5 Year Test & Annual NFPA 72 Fire Alarm

Fire Sprinkler and Fire Alarm Insurance Certification

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My Insurance policy is being cancelled tomorrow". This is a common statement we hear that can be jarring for any property owner. Perhaps someone dropped the ball over the years or your Fire Sprinkler System or Fire Alarm system was never tested or certified. The important thing to do to avoid insurance policy cancellation is to find a trustworthy, licensed contractor holding a C10 or C16 license per the California State License Board.

Hiring A Certified Tester

If you are looking for a Licensed Contractor as soon as possible contact Kevin Opos at (213) 770-2271 or visit KO Fire Protection. Kevin recommends providing the following information to help quote your job quickly:

Which systems need to be tested?

What is your testing site address?

What is your deadline?

How many risers does your sprinkler system have?

Does your fire alarm system have mini horns inside units? If so, how many units?

Send me the Paperwork

Once testing is completed, the certified tester will fill out an NFPA Inspection Report and email it to you. If there are no further repairs to be made, congratulations! Send your report straight to your insurance agent. If your system has defects, your fire protection contractor may be able to quote repairs and provide you a Corrections report.

For further information about Insurance Testing in Los Angeles for Fire Protection Systems, please contact KO Fire Protection by emailing [email protected], calling 213-770-2271 or by visiting https://www.kofireinc.com/.

SOURCE KO Fire Protection