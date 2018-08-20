Insurance Wholesaler Socius Insurance Services, Inc. Hires Jerry Ascolese as Vice President

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Socius Insurance Services, Inc., a management liability and property/casualty insurance wholesaler, announced it has hired Jerry Ascolese to join its casualty practice as Vice President. Ascolese will be based in New York City, a new region for Socius.

Ascolese brings 25 years of experience to Socius and for the last 15 years he has spent his time specializing in construction, energy and casualty brokerage products in New York City.

At Socius, Ascolese will be responsible for providing casualty insurance services for clients with complex and hard-to-place risks, as well as build a full-service team and office.

"We are very pleased to have Jerry join our team of casualty practice producers," said Patrick Hanley, President of Socius Insurance Services, Inc. "His expertise has given him the ability to identify and implement solutions for even the most complex of risk exposures and place coverage for a range of industry classes".

With sustained growth, Socius continues to expand its business ventures though new programs and office locations nationwide.

About Socius Insurance Services, Inc.



Socius Insurance Services, Inc. is a property/casualty and management liability wholesale broker based in San Francisco, with regional offices in Los Angeles, CA; Elgin, IL; Birmingham, AL; Dallas, Texas; and Tampa and Miami, FL. Socius specializes in D&O, E&O, EPL, property & casualty and umbrella coverages. Founded in 1997, the company currently has approximately 50 employees, and is privately held.

For more information, please visit Socius online at www.sociusinsurance.com.



License #0D60776

