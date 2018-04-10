Insurance Wholesaler Socius Insurance Services, Inc. Opens Dallas Branch led by Chris Barnes

With over 17 years' of experience, Barnes focuses in marketing of Property and Casualty insurance products with a emphasis on delivering high level service through relationship building, communication, review of risks and follow through. Property and Casualty specialties include Property, Inland Marine, Oil and Gas, Contractors and Professional Lines.

"I am very passionate about improving a client's situation through the best service possible," said Barnes. "And I'm looking forward to leveraging my background and work ethic with a motivated company that wants to grow."

Additionally, with over 12 years of comprehensive leadership and business experience in military and commercial industry, the company hired Associate Broker Erin Tallant who will work alongside Chris in Dallas. Tallant is a strategic thinker who brings a foundation of experience, knowledge and understanding of how strong leadership and teamwork plays in bottom line business results.

"We are very excited to bring Chris and Erin on board and open our first office in Texas," said Eric Shapiro, Regional President of Socius Insurance Services. "They both bring a wealth of experience and great relationships with agents in the area. We look forward to growing the office and growing our presence in Texas in the near future."

Socius continues to expand its business through new programs and office locations and looks forward to a bright future of continued growth.

About Socius Insurance Services, Inc.

Socius Insurance Services, Inc. is a property/casualty and management liability wholesale broker based in San Francisco, with regional offices in Los Angeles, CA; Elgin, IL; Birmingham, AL; Dallas, Texas; and Tampa and Miami, FL. Socius specializes in D&O, E&O, EPL, property & casualty and umbrella coverages. Founded in 1997, the company currently has approximately 50 employees, and is privately held.

For more information, please visit Socius online at www.sociusinsurance.com.

License #0D60776

