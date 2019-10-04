InsuranceWebX and Anne Bachrach, "The Accountability Coach™" Continue Partnership Into 2020 to Educate Insurance/Financial Professionals on Improving Productivity

WAYNE, N.J., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InsuranceWebX announces its continued partnership with Anne Bachrach, "The Accountability Coach," into 2020. Anne Bachrach has dedicated a 27+ year career helping insurance and financial professionals improve their productivity, profitability, and quality of life using her one-on-one business acceleration/success coaching programs.

InsuranceWebX is an online sales and marketing training resource for insurance and financial professionals that provides educational information on the latest insurance products, practice-growth strategies services and marketing methods.

The site's Mentor Program includes partnerships with over 50 of the industry's top sales coaches, like Bachrach, on topics such as:

Sales Growth and Strategies

Insurance and Annuity Prospecting

Appointment Setting and Closing Techniques

Practice Management and Productivity

Rollover/IRA Marketplace Strategies

Advisor, Mark Little, said: "Without routine accountability coaching from Anne Bachrach, I would not have achieved my goals. Working with Anne's program increased my client activity and annual business recurring revenue that has exceeded $1.6 million year after year."

Anne Bachrach said, "I love how InsuranceWebX has created a community of the best sales coaches and programs to educate producers across the United States. InsuranceWebX offers incredible resources on the topics that matter most to producers trying to grow their business."

InsuranceWebX enables Bachrach to showcase her coaching programs and services, including:

Free educational web classes on effective business success principles

24-hour Flash Sales that offer services at extremely discounted rates.

Exclusive articles, videos, and accountability coaching services to accelerate results.

According to Matthew Pardine, Founder of InsuranceWebX: "As the ultimate authority on accountability and productivity, Anne has helped generate double digit growth for insurance professionals. We are extremely grateful to have her educating our audience." Click http://bit.ly/2ZxUcAq to hear Bachrach's presentation: "Strategies to Increase Your Productivity and Your Income!"

Anne Bachrach

Anne Bachrach has dedicated her career to helping financial professionals improve their productivity, profitability, and quality of life. By utilizing her powerful processes, Anne's clients learn how to maximize their true potential and bring balance to their lives, so they can enjoy an ideal business and life. Visit www.accountabilitycoach.com for more information.

InsuranceWebX

IWX is a leading online hub of the most successful sales and marketing education, training and resources for insurance and financial professionals by providing access to live webinars, online web courses, downloadable presentations, article and video content. Visit www.insurancewebx.com for more information.

