Insuranks.com 2020 Best and Cheapest Insurance Companies and Providers Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insuranks.com, a leading online educational insurance marketplace, is happy to announce its 2020 awards for both best and cheapest insurance companies in different categories based on customer feedback and expert reviews over the year, and what a year it was. The winners are welcome to get in touch with our team through our website to get their special award badges which they can place on their website to boost customers' trust.

Here are our 2020 awards winners:

Business Insurance:

Best Small Business Insurance One-Stop-Shop: CoverWallet

Best Business Insurance Company: State Farm Insurance

Cheapest Business Insurance Company: Thimble

Most Technologically Innovative Business Insurance Company: Thimble

Car Insurance:

Best Car Insurance Company: Progressive

Cheapest Car Insurance Company: USAA

Best Auto Insurance Comparison Platform: CoverHound

Most Technologically Innovative Car Insurance Provider: CoverHound

Life Insurance:

Best Life Insurance Company: Chubb

Cheapest Life Insurance Company: Bestow

Best Life Insurance Comparison Platform: Insuranks.com

Most Technologically Innovative Life Insurance Company: Bestow

Home Insurance:

Best Home Insurance Company: Lemonade

Cheapest Home Insurance Company: Lemonade

Most Technologically Innovative Home Insurance Company: Lemonade

Pet Insurance:

Best Pet Insurance Company: Pawp

Cheapest Pet Insurance Company: Pawp

Most Technologically Innovative Pet Insurance Company: Lemonade

Travel Insurance:

Best Travel Insurance Company: HCCMIS Atlas Travel Insurance

Cheapest Travel Insurance Company: USAA

Best Travel Insurance Comparison Platform: Travelinsurance.com

Health Insurance:

Best Health Insurance Company: Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS)

Cheapest Health Insurance Company: USAA

Insuranks.com is an educational online insurance marketplace that ranks insurance companies and providers based on expert reviews and user ratings and provides educational insurance information to help drive higher consumer awareness, and better and more informed insurance choices. It was founded in October 2019 and is being led by Ofir Sahar.

