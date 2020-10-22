Insuranks.com's Car Insurance Quotes Guide & Rates Analysis Released

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insuranks.com, an insurance consumer shopping and comparison educational website that ranks insurance companies and products based on customer feedback as well as professional reviews, has recently published a comprehensive cheap car insurance quotes comparison and shopping guide, along with its 2020 average car insurance cost per month analysis, which consists some very interesting findings.

Car insurance cost

The study, which was released back in July, teaches us some surprising facts. Based on it, the national average car insurance cost per month is $80 per month, with average rates getting as low as $39 per month (and even $23 per month in South Dakota) for the minimum car insurance required by law, without comprehensive and collision coverage. Based on the findings, the national average full coverage car insurance, however, is $144 per month, or $1,723 per year on average in 2020.

It also found the average car insurance cost for a 17-year-old driver is not surprisingly much more expensive than these of experienced drivers, with $522 per month or $6,258 per year rates.

The research found Honda Civic insurance to be the cheapest option among the most popular cars in the United States.

According to the research, USAA and Root are the cheapest car insurance companies, with USAA rates averaging $74 per month or $885 for full coverage, and $34 per month or $405 per year for minimum coverage.

The ultimate car insurance quotes shopping guide, on the other hand, is giving those looking to compare car insurance quotes a wide overview of their shopping options, from traditional face to face comparison through car insurance agents/brokers, to D2C car insurers and car insurance comparison sites. It has found car insurance comparison sites to be the best option for car insurance quotes comparison, with CoverHound topping the list as the best car insurance quotes comparison website. On their direct to consumer car insurance companies review, USAA and Progressive ranked as the best options on all aspects. To learn more, visit Insuranks.com.

