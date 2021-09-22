InsurCard Launches Revolutionary Technology for Medicare Set-Aside Program

"Our program is a debit card-based product designed for individuals who have received an insurance claim settlement and need to follow Medicare Set-aside regulations," explained InsurCard Founder and CEO Robert Mendte. "The MSA program is a set of automated tools that give the advantages of professional administration to those who choose to self-administer their settlement."

While professional MSA Administration companies are available, more than 90% of MSA recipients choose to self-manage their insurance settlements. However, the regulations established by the Center for Medicare Services (CSM) can be complicated, and MSA self-management requires meticulous record keeping and comes with steep penalties for errors. This is one of many reasons why InsurCard's MSA solution is an ideal option.

Here are additional noteworthy features:

Discount programs for pharmacies, medical providers, drugs and durable medical equipment

Reduced pricing for hospital and medical bills based on State Workers Compensation schedules

Automated record keeping and CMS reporting assistance

Payment tracking

Programmed Merchant Category Codes (MCC)

Debit cards that avoid inappropriate purchases based on CMS guidelines

Fund exhaustion mitigation through low balance notifications

Website access to all account transactions and balances

A HIPAA compliant 24-hour Call Center

In the InsurCard program, a debit card doubles as a pharmacy card and payment card. The debit card will only work on purchases allowed under CMS guidelines. All purchases are tracked and recorded for CMS annual reporting. If appropriate, money can be withdrawn from the account, but must be tracked by the individual.

Congress established the MSA legislation and subsequent regulations to protect the interests of Medicare and the U.S. taxpayer. Failure to properly administer an MSA account carries potentially severe consequences, including the denial of Medicare coverage when needed, which potentially leaves the beneficiary responsible for all medical claims and mismanaged funds.

Enrollment in the InsurCard MSA program is free of charge. Settlement recipients should always consult with their legal representative about the program.

About InsurCard

Headquartered outside of Philadelphia, InsurCard has been the leader in electronic payments for the insurance industry for more than a decade — processing over $4 billion in payments annually. InsurCard is a wholly owned subsidiary of Service Network Design, LLC. The InsurCard Prepaid Card programs are specifically designed to meet the stringent requirements of both the insurance and prepaid card industries. To learn more, please visit https://insurcardmsa.com/.

