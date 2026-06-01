Insurcomm Restoration Expands into Virginia with Two New Offices in Virginia Post this

The Richmond office opens June 1, followed by a Chesapeake office July 1. Together, the locations establish Insurcomm's footprint in Virginia and extend its 24/7 emergency response across both the Richmond metro and Hampton Roads. Customers can rely on Insurcomm for emergency response, remediation, reconstruction, and environmental services—all handled by one team that sees the job from start to finish.

"Virginia property owners and the carriers who serve them deserve a team they can count on when things don't go as planned," said Kelly Brewer, CEO of Insurcomm Restoration and Fortify Companies. "Opening in Richmond and Chesapeake lets us be closer, respond faster, and deliver the full set of capabilities people need—whether it's a single property loss or a larger, more complex event. That's what everything going right looks like."

Strengthening Regional Response and Support

Virginia properties face year-round risk, from Atlantic hurricanes and coastal storms to water intrusion, fire and smoke damage, and mold. With local teams now on the ground backed by national resources, Insurcomm can respond quickly, manage every stage of recovery under one roof, and maintain consistent service across the region when demand surges. Clients work with a single accountable team and a single point of contact from first notice of loss through final walkthrough, eliminating the handoffs and delays that characterize a typical restoration claim.

A Growing National Network

The Virginia offices are part of a broader, coordinated network built through Fortify Companies, bringing together local response capabilities with national scale. As part of the Fortify platform, Insurcomm connects prevention, emergency response, and reconstruction under one roof—helping reduce delays, improve visibility, and deliver a more seamless recovery experience from initial loss through long-term property care.

Need Emergency Restoration in Virginia?

For more information or to request emergency service, visit www.insurcomm.com or call (844) 424-9283.

About Insurcomm

Insurcomm delivers full-service restoration and emergency response you can count on when everything needs to go right across residential, commercial, and catastrophe response. For more than 30 years, we've helped property owners, facility teams, and communities recover from water, fire, mold, storm events, and environmental hazards.

We believe people deserve to know what's happening, who's handling it, and when it will be done, without surprises and without delays. From the first call to the final walkthrough, our mission is simple: You deserve everything going right, so we built a company that makes it happen.

To learn more about Insurcomm, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

About Fortify Companies

Fortify Companies is building the nation's most trusted property protection platform by uniting exceptional local teams across restoration, property services, and loss prevention under one operating standard. Faster response. Better outcomes. More resilient properties and communities. Learn more at fortifycompanies.com.

SOURCE Insurcomm Restoration