Insurcomm Restoration Opens Doors in Ohio Extending 24/7 Restoration Support Nationwide

CINCINNATI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurcomm, a Fortify Company and a national leader in restoration and reconstruction, today announced the opening of its newest office in Cincinnati, Ohio, marking the company's first location in the state. The expansion reinforces Insurcomm's commitment to showing up when everything is on the line, helping communities recover faster and rebuild stronger.

The new office will serve families, property owners, and commercial facilities throughout the state with emergency restoration, remediation, reconstruction, and biohazard expertise. Insurcomm's teams are trained to mobilize quickly, assess damage with precision, and manage every phase of recovery, from immediate cleanup to full rebuild. By bringing these services to Cincinnati, the company provides communities with a dependable source of skilled restoration that protects what matters most.

"Our move into Ohio gives us the opportunity to help more customers through some of their most difficult moments," said Kelly Brewer, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that when loss and disruption happen, people deserve a team they can trust to make things right again. That's the heart of what we strive for in every community we serve."

Insurcomm's expansion will be led by Regional Vice President, Rick Ohl, who brings over 30 years of experience in restoration, construction, and insurance recovery services across the Midwest. Ohl will oversee market development, operational strategy, and client relationships statewide, with a focus on emergency response leadership, commercial loss management, and large-loss coordination.

"In Ohio, people put real value on showing up and delivering on what you promise and that's how our teams work," said Rick Ohl, Regional Vice President. "Restoration is more than repair. It's about stepping in, protecting what matters, and getting life back to normal because people deserve everything going right when they've already been through enough."

The Cincinnati office serves as a foundation for further growth in the region, with a second location planned for Columbus in December 2025.

About Insurcomm: Insurcomm delivers full-service restoration and emergency response for property owners, facility teams, and communities recovering from water, fire, mold, storm events, and environmental hazards. The company has operated for more than 30 years.

