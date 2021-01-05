Insure.com Survey Finds Most People Don't Think High Deductible Health Plans Save Money

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High deductible health plans (HDHPs), which have lower premiums but higher deductibles and out-of-pocket costs, aren't saving members as much money as hoped. To gauge HDHPs' effectiveness, Insure.com researchers surveyed 1,000 policyholders.

In the study, High deductible health plan -- What's an HDHP , Insure finds that:

46% of people with an HDHP said their health costs actually increased and 41% said they stayed the same

Even so, 43% believe HDHPs are more cost-effective than other types of plans

40% said they delayed care because of cost

Respondents also comment on their deductibles and health savings accounts. Insure additionally offers pros/cons and advice for those interested in a HDHP.

"Employers and health insurers are increasingly turning to high deductible health plans to reduce premium costs, believing that they also make people more engaged with their health care," explains Les Masterson, managing editor for Insure. "However, 40% of those surveyed admit to delaying care when enrolled in an HDHP. Funds from a health savings account (HSA) can make it easier for people to pay high deductibles now, or can be stocked away for future medical needs."

Insure recently identified the best health insurance companies for 2021 . Masterson is available to comment on this and the HDHP research, methodology, and can discuss how survey information may help consumers make informed decisions about the best health care plan to meet their needs.

About Insure.com

Insure is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST ), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

For 35 years, Insure has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance. Consumers have access to free car insurance quotes and guidance on finding the right insurance policy, saving money and solving claims problems.

Twitter: @InsureCom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insure

Media Contact

Jacqueline Leppla

Senior Director of Public Relations

QuinStreet, Inc

Direct +1 775 321 3608

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn

SOURCE Insure.com

Related Links

https://www.insure.com

