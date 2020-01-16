Insure.com Surveys Best Car Insurance Companies of 2020

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurers are known for fun advertising with quirky characters and cute animals, but it's not always easy to figure out which car insurer is best. Insure.com's new survey of Best Car Insurance Companies heard directly from consumers to figure out which ones topped the list.

Insure.com , a comprehensive resource for insurance information, today released a survey designed to help people weed through a crowded field of insurance options and arrive at a decision with confidence.

The survey polled more than 3,700 customers on the top 20 car insurers, asking them their opinion using the following categories:

Value for price

Customer service

Claims satisfaction

Usefulness and ease-of-use for the website and mobile apps

If they plan to renew

If they would recommend

Insure's experts then analyzed those survey results and weighted the categories to arrive at our top recommendations.

The five Best Car Insurance Companies for 2020 are:

The Auto Club Group (AAA): Insure.com score of 91.7 (out of 100) CSAA Insurance Group: Insure.com score of 89.6 USAA: Insure.com score of 88.5 Auto Club of Southern California : Insure.com score of 87.5 Erie Insurance: Insure.com score of 85.3

The Auto Club Group didn't just rank first overall; it also claimed the top spot for customers in claims handling, customer service, price and usefulness of websites and apps. Second place CSAA took the top spot for customers who would recommend it (94% of respondents) and those who would renew (98%).

Interestingly, Erie Insurance shies away from doing advertising, preferring to rely on word-of-mouth recommendations to keep costs low. That strategy seems to be working, as 95% of its customers polled in the survey said they intend to renew service with the provider.

"Our team of experts has worked on this list every year, for more than a decade," says Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure.com. "Our aim is to help consumers who might feel intimidated when comparing car insurance plans and figuring out what matters most to them. It's a comprehensive assessment that can take so much of the confusion out of looking for a provider."

The survey also includes positive reviews for companies like Mercury Insurance and Allstate, both of whom just missed the top five ranking but still received good evaluations from customers.

Companies mentioned in the survey did not pay to be included, and all analysis is independent and editorial. To read an overview of the survey, including all data points and more about its methodology, please visit Insure.com: https://www.insure.com/best-car-insurance-companies/

