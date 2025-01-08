Insured Americans Desire More Robust Relationship with Their Health Plans, New Survey from The Harris Poll and Pager Health[SM] Reveals

Insured Americans Express High Interest in Receiving Personalized Recommendations and Ongoing Support Throughout Their Care Journey

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager HealthSM, a connected health platform company serving more than 26 million members, today released findings from a new survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Pager Health, that found most insured Americans want to build a stronger, more engaging relationship with their health plans.

Insured Americans Desire More Robust Relationship with Their Health Plans, New Survey from The Harris Poll and Pager Health Reveals

In the survey of nearly 2,000 insured Americans, 74% say they would be interested in receiving health and wellbeing recommendations from their insurance plan immediately following a medical appointment related to that specific medical concern. In addition, nearly 4 in 5 (79%) report that having access to a 24/7 online nurse would enhance both their sense of wellbeing and peace of mind. What's more, over three quarters of insured Americans (77%) say their health plan's wellbeing apps and services would be more effective at improving their health if they also helped facilitate follow-up care, like scheduling an appointment.

Pager Health's multimodal digital approach to care means that health plans and their members have access to nurses and nurse care teams at any time, for any health-related concern, on their preferred communication channel using our no-wrong-door approach to care. By combining care navigation tools and wellbeing support, members benefit from a more proactive and value-driven care approach that can simultaneously detect that they are experiencing stress, recommend they speak with a care provider and help them schedule the appointment – all in one place.

In addition to interest in wellbeing support, the survey found a higher-than-expected comfort level in the use of AI-technology among insured Americans to enhance their interactions with their health plan.

67% of insured Americans say they would trust an AI copilot that informs them about resources available through their health plan benefits.

Two thirds of insured Americans (66%) believe AI technology is accurate at personalizing digital healthcare experiences with contextual, real-time alerts and custom care navigation journeys based on individual preferences, medical events, wellness goals and care needs.

And 75% of insured Americans trust AI to find doctors in their health plan network who have availability and schedule an appointment.

"The Pager Health survey reveals a major opportunity for health plans to transform how—and when—they engage with their members. It also points to a willingness from members to engage more proactively with their health plan throughout the plan lifecycle, not just when they need care," said Walter Jin, Chairman and CEO at Pager Health. "Health plans looking to build deeper relationships with their members need to start by building back trust – and one of the ways Pager Health is enabling health plans to do that is by creating a connected health experience that better supports members around their own health goals."

To fully seize this opportunity, according to the survey, health plans should deliver a new level of personalization and a more informative, robust and interconnected experience.

Almost one-third of insured Americans (41%) say the health recommendations they receive from their insurance plan are general recommendations that do not consider their specific health situation or are automated messages or recommendations that feel impersonal. And almost 1 in 5 (17%) say they don't receive any health recommendations from their health plan at all.

45% of insured Americans say they would be more likely to follow health and wellbeing recommendations from their health plan if recommendations were personalized to their care needs and delivered in real time when they need it.

And 34% of insured Americans say personalized engagements and contextual alerts based on activity, progress, biometric and medical claims data would encourage them to use their health plan's wellness programs more often to reach their personal goals.

"The insights revealed by this survey lay out a clear strategic road map for forward-thinking health plans," said Rita Sharma, Chief Product Officer at Pager Health. "Insured Americans expect their health plans to deliver the type of highly personalized, easily accessible and seamlessly integrated experience that is now routine in every other business sector. Only health plans that fully leverage the power of AI to analyze the wealth of health data available will be able to meet this demand and, in the process, boost member engagement and satisfaction."

Pager Health has developed a portfolio of solutions that deliver high-engagement, intelligent health experiences through integrated technology, AI and concierge services, including:

ReallyWell SM : Our innovative wellbeing platform combines clinical support, wellness services and contextual navigation, all in one. Leveraging the Google Cloud Vertex AI™ unified ML platform, ReallyWell conducts deep-dive analyses of all-encompassing data sets to create an unprecedented, one-size-fits- one personalized wellbeing experience tailored to the member's needs, generating an 83% gap closure rate 1 for digitally opted-in wellness exams.

: Our innovative wellbeing platform combines clinical support, wellness services and contextual navigation, all in one. Leveraging the Google Cloud Vertex AI™ unified ML platform, ReallyWell conducts deep-dive analyses of all-encompassing data sets to create an unprecedented, one-size-fits- personalized wellbeing experience tailored to the member's needs, generating an 83% gap closure rate for digitally opted-in wellness exams. AI Copilot : Leveraging sentiment analysis and natural language processing, our AI-powered copilot delivers an intuitive, human-like experience that assists members in real time, guiding them to their next-best actions on their care journey, from scheduling appointments to checking their benefits.

: Leveraging sentiment analysis and natural language processing, our AI-powered copilot delivers an intuitive, human-like experience that assists members in real time, guiding them to their next-best actions on their care journey, from scheduling appointments to checking their benefits. Next-gen Care Navigation and Nurse Triage : Our omnichannel, digital-first approach to care navigation meets members where they are, through their channel of choice, to guide them to the right care at the right time and place, with up to 88% 2 of health issues and questions addressed within the initial call.

: Our omnichannel, digital-first approach to care navigation meets members where they are, through their channel of choice, to guide them to the right care at the right time and place, with up to 88% of health issues and questions addressed within the initial call. Enterprise 360: Our enterprise orchestration platform seamlessly connects data and communications across care teams and routes members to the appropriate care to improve health outcomes and quality metrics. Providers, plans, service reps and third-party solutions are all connected in a central digital location that stitches health and wellbeing into a seamless experience that eliminates friction and fragmentation.

A report summarizing The Harris Poll/Pager Health survey findings can be found here.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Pager Health from November 5 - 7, 2024 among 2,087 adults ages 18+, among whom 1,935 have health insurance. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. It works with clients in three primary areas: building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. One of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., The Harris Poll has tracked public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing.

About Pager Health

Pager Health is a connected health platform company that enables healthcare enterprises to deliver high-engagement, intelligent health experiences for their patients, members and teams through integrated technology, AI and concierge services. Our solutions help people get the right care at the right time in the right place and stay healthy, while simultaneously reducing system friction and fragmentation, powering engagement, and orchestrating the enterprise. Pager Health partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 26 million individuals across the United States and Latin America.

1 For Pager Health ReallyWell Clients, 2023

2 For Triple-S Client, 2023

SOURCE Pager Health