insured.io Adds Insurance Industry Veteran Dave Stair as Director of Sales

Proven sales leader with more than 20 years of experience in Workers' Compensation, Commercial, and P&C Insurance markets to lead insured.io's national sales team

Formerly with insurance trust automation platform FRISS, leading insurance payments network One Inc., and DataPath

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- insured.io , provider of a modern omnichannel customer engagement platform, today announced that Dave Stair has been appointed as Director of Sales. In his new role, Stair will lead the company's nationwide sales operations. His leadership and experience will elevate insured.io's sales efforts, drive innovation, cultivate key partnerships, and achieve its ambitious growth goals.

Stair has a 20-year career as a sales leader in the insurance industry. His journey began in Workers' Compensation claims adjusting, which provided him with an in-depth understanding of the intricacies of operations within insurance organizations. Stair has played pivotal roles in pioneering insurer advancements, including the first-to-market launch of pay cards for Workers' Compensation claimants. His collaborations with high-level stakeholders, from Carriers to State Commissioners, underscore his capability to lead modernization efforts within the insurance industry.

Prior to joining insured.io, Stair served as Sales Manager, North America for FRISS, a leading insurance trust automation platform providing end-to-end fraud analytics for P&C insurers. Before that, he was Director of Sales for One Inc., the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry. Under his leadership, One Inc. exceeded its sales target goals, achieving more than $1.3 Million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), selling into top-tier carrier accounts. He was also Vice President of Sales at DataPath, where he managed a national sales team and grew revenue for the company's electronic payment solutions.

"Throughout his career, Dave has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to drive growth and deliver results. We're honored to have someone with his experience leading our sales team," said Steve Johnson, Co-founder and Head of Product at insured.io. "With a proven track record of success in helping organizations achieve top-line sales growth, he has consistently prioritized building strong relationships and cultivating trust. We look forward to reaching our next level of success with Dave at the helm of sales."

"In my 20 years in the insurance industry, I have seen the increasing importance of user experience for customer acquisition and retention," said Dave Stair, Director of Sales for insured.io. "I joined the Insured.io team to drive growth from direct SaaS sales and through strategic partnerships. I look forward to helping mid-size carriers and MGAs leverage our technology to gain a competitive edge and address the needs of younger insurance consumers."

About insured.io

Founded by insurance industry veterans with decades of experience on the P&C carrier and MGA side of the business, insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems. It includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and agent portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and robust analytics. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io, email us at [email protected], or call us at (888) 470-0637.

