InsureMyEquipment.com Announces New Partnership with Verifly

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyEquipment.com, a division of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, announces their new partnership with Verifly, offering on demand General Liability coverage to their clients in the film, music, photography & production industries.

Through this new partnership with Verifly, clients of InsureMyEquipment.com can now purchase general liability policies for their desired period of time, easily submit certificates of insurance, and add coverage for additional crew members, employees, volunteers, etc., so everyone's covered.

Verifly's on demand episodic insurance is designed to provide a more flexible alternative to expensive annual plans, with coverage by the hour, day, month, all the way up to a full year. With intuitive interface, transparent pricing, and comprehensive coverage options, Verifly aims to provide a straightforward insurance purchasing experience to small business owners and independent contractors everywhere. "We're excited to offer on demand liability coverage to our clients because we understand just how vital this coverage is while on-set," said Nadia Kury, Program Director at Insuremyequipment.com. "Our clients can expect the same affordable and easy to access coverage they're used to with InsureMyEquipment.com, but now for liability as well."

For more information on this new partnership and offerings, visit insuremyequipment.com.

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; St. Louis, MO; Seattle, WA; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003, donating more than 15 percent of profits to charity in 2017.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

