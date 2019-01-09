InsureMyEquipment.com Unveils New Website

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyEquipment.com, a division of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website. The new website includes increased efficiency and ease of use as well as a sleek design.

InsureMyEquipment.com is an online platform that provides short-term and annual coverage for both renters and owners of production equipment nationwide. InsureMyEquipment.com has partnered with the top rental houses in the industry and provides a platform that is available 24/7, allowing customers to purchase coverage quickly and at any time.

The revamped site allows clients to apply for owned, rented, and instrument equipment, all in one place. Clients now also have access to a help site where they can get answers to questions immediately. Enhanced security now exists through its partnership with BlockScore Inc. and InsureMyEquipment.com is a member of PERG (Production Equipment Rental Group), part of ESTA (Entertainment Services & Technology Association). The leading benefit from the updated platform is the ease of getting a quote and covering equipment with the click of a button. Visitors can create an account, apply online, review a quote, and pay online though the new platform.

"The site can be accessed on any device or browser, making it quick and easy for the customer to get the insurance they need, on the go," said Nadia Kury, Program Director of InsureMyEquipment.com. "The new platform increases efficiency and ease of use and continues to provide the great coverage and prices for our clients can count on."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; St. Louis, MO; Seattle, WA; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003, donating more than 15 percent of profits to charity in 2017.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

