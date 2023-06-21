InsureMyTrip Named a Best Place to Work in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip is proud to announce it has been named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. This prestigious recognition highlights the company's commitment to fostering a positive and collaborative work environment for its employees. ­

"This award is a tribute to everyone who works at InsureMyTrip," says Suzanne Morrow, Senior Vice President of InsureMyTrip. "We encourage a culture of open communication, innovation, and teamwork to ensure all feel valued and empowered."

To determine the 2023 Best Places to Work, companies from Rhode Island participated in a two-part survey process. The first evaluated each nominated company's policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. For the second part, employees filled out a survey about their experiences working for the company. The combined scores determined the top companies.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

For more information on the winners, visit https://pbn.com/pbn-announces-2023-best-places-to-work-honorees/.

