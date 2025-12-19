InsureMyTrip Simplifies Coverage for Frequent Travelers with New Annual Travel Insurance Plan

WARWICK, R.I., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frequent travelers have made their needs clear, and InsureMyTrip is introducing a year-round solution. As more people take multiple trips each year, they're looking for a simple way to stay protected without buying a new policy every time they travel

Over the past three months, searches containing "annual" made up 9.35% of all searches on InsureMyTrip.com. Google searches for "annual travel insurance" are also on the rise, up 22.7% year over year. Frequent travelers are looking for an easier, smarter solution.

So, InsureMyTrip is introducing the Intrip Annual Travel Insurance Plan, a multi-trip policy designed specifically for travelers who take several trips a year and want dependable, streamlined protection for all of them.

Why Frequent Travelers Are Choosing Annual Travel Insurance

One Policy, Unlimited Eligible Trips

Travelers no longer need to buy separate coverage for every trip. An annual plan that follows them all year long. Time Savings That Add Up

Buy once and stay covered for 12 months. No repeated forms, comparisons, or last-minute searches for medical coverage. Potential Cost Savings for Multi-Trip Travelers

Those taking three or more trips annually may pay less overall compared to buying multiple single-trip plans. Reliable Medical & Evacuation Protection Abroad

Domestic health insurance likely won't cover international emergencies. Annual coverage ensures protection is already in place every time a traveler leaves the country.

Introducing the Intrip Annual Travel Insurance Plan

A simple, year-long policy that protects every eligible trip a traveler takes within 12 months. Coverage includes:

Core Benefits:

Medical Coverage

Emergency Medical Evacuation

Baggage Loss:

Baggage Delay

Optional Benefits:

Trip Cancellation and Interruption – Travelers can choose the level of cancellation/interruption coverage that fits their plans (up to $10,000).

– Travelers can choose the level of cancellation/interruption coverage that fits their plans (up to $10,000). Pet-Friendly Trip Cancellation – An additional comfort for pet owners. If a cat or dog becomes critically ill or passes within 30 days of departure, travelers can cancel their trip and be reimbursed for nonrefundable costs (when trip cancellation is added).

– An additional comfort for pet owners. If a cat or dog becomes critically ill or passes within 30 days of departure, travelers can cancel their trip and be reimbursed for nonrefundable costs (when trip cancellation is added). Enhancement Options – Travelers can further customize the plan with a deluxe upgrade that increases benefits for: Travel delay Emergency accident and sickness coverage Additional evacuation support

– Travelers can further customize the plan with a deluxe upgrade that increases benefits for:

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

