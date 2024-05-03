InsureMyTrip's Essential Guide to Travel During Hurricane Season

WARWICK, R.I., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The early outlook is in –this hurricane season could be one for the record books. A first forecast of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season predicts at total of 23 storms, with 11 of those becoming hurricanes and five hurricanes could reach Category 3 status or stronger.

The summer is primetime for hurricanes and tropical storms; it also happens to be the most popular time to travel. So, the experts at InsureMyTrip, a NOAA Weather-Ready Nation WRN Ambassador™, are helping travelers stay one step ahead of stormy surprises.

Travel insurance is an efficient and cost-effective way to protect your trip against potential weather woes. However, coverage can be confusing. So, one major thing to keep in mind – buy travel insurance early. Once a storm starts forming, it is considered a "foreseeable event," and insurance coverage will no longer be available to cover losses related to that storm.

"Every year, hurricanes put thousands of travelers' plans at risk, leading to potential financial losses in bookings and other non-refundable expenses," says InsureMyTrip CEO Suzanne Morrow. "Travel insurance acts as a safeguard, ensuring that the investments our clients make in their travels are better protected."

How Hurricane Coverage Works

When it comes to severe weather, insurance may enable travelers to receive reimbursement of pre-paid, non-refundable trip costs if they must cancel or interrupt a trip due to severe weather-related issues covered under the trip cancellation and interruption benefits.

Here are 5 scenarios that may trigger travel insurance coverage:

My flights are grounded due to a hurricane: Many plans may cover a traveler when common carriers - such as airlines and cruise lines - cease service due to weather. The cessation of services must be for a certain number of hours, usually 24-48.



My resort is in the path of a hurricane: A few plans may cover when the traveler's destination is under a NOAA-issued hurricane warning. *



A hurricane damaged my hotel or resort: Many plans may cover a traveler when a hotel, resort, or vacation rental is devastated and made uninhabitable by a storm.



A hurricane damaged my home: Many plans may offer coverage when the primary home of a traveler sustains destructive storm damage that renders the home uninhabitable.



I changed my mind: For the flexibility to cancel a trip for reasons other than those listed as "covered reasons" on a policy, a traveler may consider Cancel for Any Reason ( CFAR ) protection.

CFAR is an optional time-sensitive benefit available on some plans that allow a traveler to cancel a trip for any reason, up to 48 hours before the scheduled departure. Reimbursement is usually 50-75% of the prepaid, non-refundable trip cost. A traveler must meet specific eligibility requirements and must purchase a policy with CFAR within 14-21 days of making an initial trip payment or deposit.

Hurricanes and Airline Cancellation Policies

New rules outlined by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) make it easier for air passengers to received refunds when airlines cancel or significantly change flights.

While this is a big step in the right direction of passenger rights, Americans are still vulnerable to costly, weather-related travel issues not covered under the new rules. For example, accommodations, emergency medical/evacuation, and 24/7 assistance services.

Additional Hurricane Coverage Information

InsureMyTrip's Hurricane Educational Center includes important information to better assist travelers with their upcoming trips. The content hub also offers access to travel data, a free travel guide eBook, videos, and other resources.

Travelers interested in learning more about insurance plans for travel during hurricane season can visit www.InsureMyTrip.com or call 1-800-551-4635 to speak with a licensed travel insurance agent.

*Included on some comprehensive travel insurance plans, the NOAA-issued hurricane warning must be issued for the traveler's destination within a specified time period of the traveler's scheduled departure. The cancellation must also be more than 14 days after the traveler's effective date for trip cancellation coverage. This means that there would not be coverage for a hurricane warning issued within the 14-day period after your policy goes into effect.

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

