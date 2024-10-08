Insureon Recognized as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance"

Leading digital agency for small business insurance named to 2024 list presented by Business Insurance

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insureon , the top online agency for small business insurance and part of HUB International, the 5th largest insurance broker, is excited to announce that it has been named one of the "2024 Best Places to Work in Insurance" by Business Insurance. Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual feature presented by Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that ranks the agents, brokers, insurers and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction.

Insureon is recognized in the small employer category (under 125 employees) for its commitment to attracting, developing and retaining great talent through a combination of culture, benefits and other programs their employees value. This recognition is especially significant for Insureon as the company transitioned to "Virtual First" during the pandemic and later to "Virtual Only" beginning in 2022. The small business insurance leader intentionally engages its remote teammates in several ways including monthly digital newsletters, quarterly town halls, peer-to-peer appreciation programs, and other targeted communication channels for each group.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance," said Jeff Kroeger, President, Insureon. "Insureon is a small business and this recognition not only reflects highly on our people, who truly are the best in the industry but also on our customers, the countless, hard-working small businesses that we also proudly serve."

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. Through an employer questionnaire on policies, practices and demographics and a confidential employee survey, Best Companies Group assembles the data points and analyzes them according to eight core focus areas:

Leadership and planning

Corporate culture and communications

Role satisfaction

Work environment

Relationship with supervisor

Training, development and resources

Pay and benefits

Overall engagement

Founded more than ten years ago as a pioneer in InsurTech, Insureon continues to experience rapid growth, including double-digit growth year-over-year since 2019. Insureon was sold to HUB International in spring 2022, and the two companies have assimilated seamlessly given its tech-reliant and national focus. Notable for this award is that turnover has been under 10% for the five years and under 5% since the HUB acquisition.

To learn more about Insureon, visit http://www.insureon.com . For more information about the awards and for all companies recognized on this year's list, visit https://www.businessinsurance.com/best-places-to-work-2024/.

About Insureon

Headquartered in Chicago, Insureon is the largest independent agency for the online delivery of commercial insurance to small and medium-sized businesses and part of HUB International, the fifth largest insurance broker. Its e-commerce platform allows customers to easily compare insurance quotes from top-rated companies, buy policies, and manage their coverage. Insureon is licensed in all 50 states and specializes in numerous industries. For more information, visit www.insureon.com .

Media Contact:

Dan Lobring

[email protected]

SOURCE Insureon