Insureon to Offer its Quoting and Rating Technology to Insurance Brokerages and Agencies

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insureon, the largest independent agency for the online delivery of commercial insurance to small and medium-sized businesses, is now offering insurance brokerages and agencies access to its proprietary technology through a new SaaS product called Insureon Accelerate. Insureon Accelerate enables brokers and agents to access the largest national carriers via a streamlined quote submission process.

Insureon Accelerate makes it possible for insurance brokers and agents across the nation to tap into the $100 billion small and medium-sized business market, enabling new revenue streams, creating operational efficiencies and increasing profitability.

"Due to manual processes and low profit margins, writing commercial insurance for small and medium-sized businesses hasn't in the past been very profitable for independent insurance agents and brokers," said Jeff Kroeger, Insureon's Chief Commercial Officer. "Insureon Accelerate automates the process, providing quotes that used to take hours or even days within minutes."

Accelerate is built on the same technology that Insureon's ecommerce business has been using and improving for nearly a decade. That technology features Insureon's streamlined universal application, which allows single-entry access to the top carriers and dramatically reduces the amount of time it takes to complete an application. In the past 12 months, Insureon's technology provided more than 2 million quotes and over $500 million in premium for small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S.

"For years, the insurance industry has needed a technology solution for the problem of writing commercial insurance for small and medium-sized businesses in an efficient and profitable manner," said Dan Kazan, Insureon's Chief Executive Officer. "Insureon, as an online insurance agency itself, has been doing this successfully for years, and is now opening up its technology for use by the entire marketplace. This is a game-changer for everyone involved – the insurance brokerages and agencies, carriers, and most importantly, small and medium-sized businesses."

For more information, including a demonstration of the technology, visit https://www.insureonaccelerate.com/ and click on 'request a demo.'

About Insureon

Headquartered in Chicago, Insureon is the largest independent agency for the online delivery of commercial insurance to small and medium-sized businesses. Its ecommerce platform allows customers to easily compare insurance quotes from top-rated companies, buy policies, and manage their coverage. Insureon is licensed in all 50 states and specializes in numerous industries. Insureon also licenses its technology to other brokerages, independent agencies and industry participants through its SaaS product, "Accelerate." For more information, visit https://www.insureon.com/.

Media Contact:

Cybil Rose

[email protected]

847.638.6691

SOURCE Insureon