Insurers Combat Predatory Towing Practices in Florida

News provided by

National Insurance Crime Bureau

06 Dec, 2023, 09:55 ET

New Bill Would Implement Reforms to Protect Consumers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Predatory towing practices in Florida have long been a source of frustration and anger for residents and visitors alike. The state has gained notoriety for towing companies that seem to prey on unsuspecting vehicle owners, often engaging in questionable tactics to maximize their profits. This issue has prompted numerous complaints, legal battles, and calls for reform to protect consumers from the clutches of unscrupulous towing operators. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, the nation's leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime, is helping lead the way to combat these predatory towing practices in the Sunshine State and recently took part in a transportation committee hearing in the Florida House of Representatives focused on this issue.

Continue Reading

"Once a vehicle is towed, the financial burden on the owner can be substantial," said Eric De Campos, Director of Strategy, Policy and Government Affairs for the National Insurance Crime Bureau. "Towing fees, storage fees, and administrative charges quickly accumulate, creating a financial strain on individuals who have had their vehicle towed without their consent. These fees are often disproportionately high and may not accurately reflect the cost of the towing service. Fee transparency is a critical way to address this issue. Without a fee schedule in place and accessible to consumers, unscrupulous towers can charge tens of thousands of dollars for routine tows or simply for sweeping glass and vehicle fluid from the ground and billing for a hazmat cleanup."

The lack of clear rate sheets and conspicuous signage is another common complaint. Florida law requires property owners to display signs that provide clear information about parking restrictions and the potential for towing. However, some towing companies have been accused of either placing signs in inconspicuous locations or not providing adequate information to vehicle owners about the consequences of parking in a particular area. This lack of transparency can result in individuals unwittingly parking in areas where towing is enforced, only to return and find their vehicle gone.

"In addition, consumers need to know upfront what to expect in terms of towing and storage fees," De Campos said.  "That is why it is important to require towers to provide their rate sheets to consumers upon request and post signage at their places of business that identify all applicable fees. This is a practice done in other states like Kentucky and could be implemented in Florida as a consumer protection against surprise or inflated fees."

In response to these concerns, there are efforts underway to regulate the towing industry in Florida more effectively. Advocates for consumer rights and fair business practices have called for stricter oversight, increased transparency, and clearer regulations regarding towing practices. Florida State Representative Melony M. Bell (R- Fort Meade) is currently sponsoring legislation (HB 179) that would address several of these issues.  "There is a real need for comprehensive reform to protect consumers from unfair and exploitative practices. Until meaningful reform is enacted, individuals in Florida will remain vulnerable to the pitfalls of predatory towing, with the potential for financial hardship and emotional distress looming over every parking decision," said Rep. Bell.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB membership includes more than 1,200 property-casualty insurance companies, vehicle rental companies, auto auctions, vehicle finance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

Also from this source

Fraud Costs Americans Billions of Dollars Annually

Fraud Costs Americans Billions of Dollars Annually

Fraud is a pervasive and expensive problem that exacts a heavy toll on both individuals and businesses. According to a study conducted by the...
National Conference Brings Together Fraud Fighting Attorneys

National Conference Brings Together Fraud Fighting Attorneys

Insurance fraud affects millions of Americans and costs businesses and the insurance industry billions of dollars annually. To combat this growing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Public Safety

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.