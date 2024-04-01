Insurers Underserve Migraine Patients, Comprehensive Survey Report Reveals

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint survey report from The Headache and Migraine Policy Forum and Migraine Meanderings, released today, reveals that millions of migraine patients' access to care is hindered by health plans' utilization management practices.

The report collates the findings of four individual surveys conducted between 2022 and 2023. Altogether, these surveys were completed by more than 1,900 patients, who shared their experiences with utilization management practices like step therapy, non-medical switching, and prior authorization.

Key Findings:

Nearly 50% of migraine patients say it takes their insurer more than one week to approve a prescribed treatment.

Eight in 10 patients say reduced access to care leads to more frequent and severe migraine attacks.

Nearly 70% of patients say their insurer makes it difficult to get doctor-prescribed combination therapy.

33% of migraine patients say that they have experienced non-medical switching where insurance companies switch out the medications prescribed by patients' doctors.

28% of patients reported seeking emergency treatment directly due to insurance access barriers.

Denials and delays are harmful, the report says, because they can leave patients without the proper tools to manage their migraine. This can then force patients to over-rely on the emergency room as the primary source of care, driving up health care costs and straining already-overburdened facilities.

Between April 1 and 30, the Headache and Migraine Policy Forum and Migraine Meanderings invite patients, advocates and other concerned individuals to raise awareness about these insurance experiences and join the movement for reform. They can do so with the help of an accompanying social media toolkit.

READ REPORT: Survey Summary: Insurance's Impact on Patient Access to Migraine Treatment

SHARE FINDINGS: Advocating for Migraine Treatment: A Focus on Insurance Barriers

STATEMENT, LINDSAY VIDENIEKS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, THE HEADACHE & MIGRAINE POLICY FORUM

"We'd like to thank our partner, Migraine Meanderings, for all their hard work on this joint initiative. We believe that these real-world insights on how utilization management affects migraine will help raise awareness and give patients an opportunity to advocate for common-sense, patient-centered policies. HMPF looks forward to sharing these findings with policymakers."

About the Headache and Migraine Policy Forum

The Headache and Migraine Policy Forum is a larger coalition whose mission is to advance public policies and practices that promote accelerated innovation and improved access to treatment for persons living with headache disorders and migraine disease.

About Migraine Meanderings

Migraine Meanderings is an online support community for people who live with migraine and other disorders. Migraine Meanderings promotes patient voices and actively advocates for patient engagement and awareness.

