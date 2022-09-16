InsureScan Launches Alabama-Based General Agency, Secures Carrier Partnership

Automobile policies being underwritten through General Agent agreement with Buckle

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureScan is proud to launch its first automobile insurance program in the State of Alabama. InsureScan's mobile platform allows Agents to quote and bind policies faster and easier. InsureScan developed the world's first patented software to quote and bind policies in under 2 minutes. Rather than manually entering repetitive data, agents can focus on building customer relationships and increasing sales.

InsureScan's development team has designed the entire quote-to-bind process to be the most efficient and user-friendly mobile platform possible. "Our mission is to provide the most thorough front-end underwriting possible to reduce loss ratio. Being an insurance guy, underwriting profit is paramount. We use innovative technology and incredible amounts of data to achieve underwriting profit more efficiently. InsureScan brings the insurance business out of the 1980s and into the 21st century. Other companies are going around the insurance agent trying to save on marketing. Agents do their own marketing and know their markets. They coach our kids in ball, go to church with us, and live in our neighborhoods. We provide insurance agents with our patented technology, allowing them the hyper-efficiency to sell policies anytime/anywhere. In today's world, the consumer experience is everything, followed by more accurate data. We provide both. But the insurance business is built on relationships. Agents provide those relationships," says Mark Chappell, Founder, and CEO of InsureScan.

InsureScan also recently entered into a General Agency agreement with Buckle to support its drivers. The company is underwriting automobile insurance policies using Gateway Insurance, one of Buckle's insurance carriers, as the admitted carrier. InsureScan is actively writing business and generating strong revenue through independent insurance agencies.

"Our partnerships with Buckle and independent agents are an important step forward in our growth and our ability to support this underserved segment of drivers across Alabama," said Chappell.

When quoting and binding a policy, InsureScan's proprietary API driven back-end completely transforms the agent experience. Agents can now pre-fill and quote by scanning their customers' driver's license and VIN, while having producer codes and all required underwriting information auto-filled. By pulling over 1700 real-time driver, vehicle, and household data points from our partners for data pre-fill, agents save considerable time during quoting.

By tapping into and supporting the existing power of Independent Agents, InsureScan aims to make insurance better, and more affordable for everyone. InsureScan's team of seasoned developers is constantly developing tools to help customers become more self-sufficient while empowering Agents in their day-to-day activities. We have developed several internal APIs, allowing agents real-time access to their customers' policy information, they can send all policy documents via encrypted text message, or email anytime from anywhere using their mobile phone. Other features include real-time access to recent quote history, internal agency stats, sales metrics, and more.

For more than 35 years, CEO of InsureScan and Alabama-based Mark Chappell has enjoyed his role as an insurance industry innovator and entrepreneur providing executive leadership to several regional insurance operations and their affiliates. Mark also successfully found & operated five individual MGA's, with over 1400 independent agencies representing both companies in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Virginia. In addition, Mark served as a lobbyist in the Alabama State Legislature, spearheading the passage of the mandatory liability insurance law which reduced uninsured motorists from 48% to 17% in Alabama.

About InsureScan

InsureScan MGA LLC & InsureScan LLC is committed to the personal line's insurance business, backed by the strength and stability of our A rated partners. We offer a variety of programs to meet the needs of our insureds with flexible terms and an array of discounts.

To learn more and see how your agency can access a new market, and quote faster than ever before, go to www.insurescan.com.

