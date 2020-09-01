Insuresoft Diamond Platform to Power Southern Trust Insurance Policies

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insuresoft, a core system provider for the property & casualty insurance market, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its Diamond platform for Southern Trust Insurance Company's auto, homeowner and umbrella lines of business.

In spring of 2019, Southern Trust contracted with Insuresoft to implement its personal lines products on the Diamond platform. The two teams collaborated to define a new auto program that could be more competitive in the marketplace, with better third-party and report-ordering interfaces for a more streamlined business process.

Auto insurance ultimately went live on the Diamond platform in March 2020, 10 months after the process started. Homeowners insurance followed, going live in June 2020, followed by umbrella in July 2020. Based on their success with personal lines on the Insuresoft Diamond platform, Southern Trust decided to manage its commercial lines on Diamond as well. Commercial auto, the business owner policy (BOP) and other commercial lines will make up the next phases of implementation.

"I give Insuresoft high A+ marks for both discovery and implementation," says Travis Brank, Senior Vice President of Product and Pricing at Southern Trust. "Their team was fantastic at sticking to deadlines, keeping us updated and leading the process. They responded with urgency and they were also very flexible," he adds.

All of the input received from Southern Trust's agents is positive. "In the past, agents did business with us because of the relationship," says Brank. "Now they also do business with us because we're easy to work with."

Favorite features include data prefill, which saves agents a lot of time as well as the mobile app and customer portal, which allow agents and customers to easily access policy information.

"It is refreshing to work with an insurance technology organization in meeting expectations for both parties," says Les Cole, President of Southern Trust.

ABOUT INSURESOFT

Insuresoft delivers mission-critical core systems to property & casualty insurance companies and managing general agents. The flagship product, Diamond, is a digital insurance platform comprised of policy, billing, claims, data, and analytics capabilities. The platform processes all personal and commercial lines of business in all 50 states. With a growing ecosystem of partners, Insuresoft accelerates the integration and innovation required by P&C insurers to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. For more information, please visit www.insuresoft.com.

ABOUT SOUTHERN TRUST INSURANCE COMPANY

Southern Trust Insurance Company has offered a wide array of competitively priced, Property and Casualty Insurance products for independent agents for over fifty years. The company is financially sound as evidenced by its A. M. Best rating of "A-Excellent", a rating they have maintained for over thirty years. Southern Trust currently offers homeowners, auto, and a variety of business insurance products in Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina. For more information on Southern Trust, please visit www.stins.com.

