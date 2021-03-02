Insuresoft Positioned as a Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insuresoft, a leading provider of mission-critical core systems for the P&C insurance industry, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America.

The Magic Quadrant evaluations provide a fact-based, independent analysis of a company's ability to execute, as well as their completeness of vision. The ability to execute includes product/service offerings, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations.

Completeness of vision includes market understanding, market strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy.

The Gartner report states that "Each vendor in this Magic Quadrant is fielding competitive offerings and securing new customers, and each has strengths in certain market segments, tiers and specific lines of business." According to Gartner in its report, "Challengers in this Magic Quadrant have comprehensive core system capabilities that can be deployed rapidly."

"We are excited to once again be recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant. We believe, this positioning affirms our reputation as a human-centered tech company with innovative products," says Terry Brown, President & General Manager at Insuresoft. "We are focused on driving digital transformation in insurance, and we feel that Insuresoft's position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects our commitment to supporting our clients' needs today while also preparing them for tomorrow," she adds.

Insuresoft delivers mission-critical core systems to property & casualty insurance companies and managing general agents. The flagship product, Diamond, is a digital insurance platform comprised of policy, billing, claims, data, and analytics capabilities. The platform processes all personal and commercial lines of business in all 50 states. With a growing ecosystem of partners, Insuresoft accelerates the integration and innovation required by P&C insurers to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. For more information, please visit www.insuresoft.com.

