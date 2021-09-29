InsureTech Connect: Equisoft to Host Digital Acceleration Forum to Help Insurers Re-Engineer their End-to-End Customer Experience

The Equisoft workshop will be held in Room L on October 4, from 1-4 pm PDT, and will bring together knowledgeable industry analysts, insurance executives and data experts as they explore the trends that are revolutionizing customer experience in the life insurance space in three sessions:

Time Session Outline Speakers 1-2 pm The Future of Your

CX In a keynote presentation,

industry analyst Dan

McCoach shares an

assessment of the latest

trends in customer

experience. Dan McCoach (Head of Insurance, Life &

Health, Celent) 2-3 pm Re-engineering CX

From CRM To

Claims Analysts, Equisoft experts

and carrier execs reveal

how the right technology

can help deliver unexpected CX

throughout the policy

lifecycle. Kartik Sakthivel (Vice President & Chief

Information Officer, LIMRA/LOMA), Melanie

Henderson (Principal, Advisory, Insurance &

Digital Transformation, KPMG), Raj Ramani,

Partner, Ernst & Young), Satish Krishnan

(Vice President, Account Management, Equisoft) 3-4 pm Unlock the Power of

Data-Driven CX Top experts reveal

strategies and tools for

creating data-driven CX

that connect customers in

a digital-first world. Dan McCoach, Head of Insurance, Life &

Health, Celent), Don Nieland (Sr. Vice

President & Corporate Secretary, Better Life

Insurance), Alan Dulin (Global Head of

Insurance Solution Consulting, Oracle), Mike

Allee (President, Universal Conversion

Technologies), Doug McElhaney (Partner,

McKinsey & Company)

"We're excited about returning to ITC this year—and are especially looking forward to our Re-engineering CX workshop," said Michael Zelesnik, Vice President, Insurance Solutions USA at Equisoft. "We've put together a top-flite roster of CX leaders from BetterLife, Celent, EY, KPMG, EY, LIMRA/LOMA, McKinsey and Oracle, who will join our own experts to explore how to create world-class CX throughout the policy lifecycle."

Media access to insurance and technology experts

Most workshop experts will be available for media interviews during and after the venue. Please contact our media coordinator to schedule a one-on-one meeting.

About InsureTech Connect

ITC Vegas is the world's largest insurtech event - offering unparalleled access to the most comprehensive and global gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents. Over the course of three days, the industry will convene to showcase new innovations, to learn how to increase productivity and reduce costs, and ultimately to enrich the lives of policyholders. The superlative networking, with tens of thousands of meetings, is one of the hallmarks of an ITC event. For more information please visit: www.insuretechconnect.com

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and more than 800 experts based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com .

SOURCE Equisoft

