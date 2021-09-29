InsureTech Connect: Equisoft to Host Digital Acceleration Forum to Help Insurers Re-Engineer their End-to-End Customer Experience
Sep 29, 2021, 09:00 ET
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As the Official Life & Annuities Sponsor at InsureTech Connect (ITC Vegas) for a fifth consecutive year, Equisoft will hold a pre-conference Digital Acceleration Forum to tackle the key challenges and highlight innovative trends around "Re-Engineering Your End-to-End Customer Experience".
Held from October 4-6, 2021 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, ITC Vegas is the world's largest insurtech gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors and insurance industry incumbents. This global conference provides insurance technology stakeholders with a unique opportunity to connect, get insights into the forces shaping the competitive landscape, and learn about leading edge technology across all business lines, including P&C, Life, Health, Small Business, Specialty, and more.
The Equisoft workshop will be held in Room L on October 4, from 1-4 pm PDT, and will bring together knowledgeable industry analysts, insurance executives and data experts as they explore the trends that are revolutionizing customer experience in the life insurance space in three sessions:
|
Time
|
Session
|
Outline
|
Speakers
|
1-2 pm
|
The Future of Your
|
In a keynote presentation,
|
Dan McCoach (Head of Insurance, Life &
|
2-3 pm
|
Re-engineering CX
|
Analysts, Equisoft experts
|
Kartik Sakthivel (Vice President & Chief
|
3-4 pm
|
Unlock the Power of
|
Top experts reveal
|
Dan McCoach, Head of Insurance, Life &
"We're excited about returning to ITC this year—and are especially looking forward to our Re-engineering CX workshop," said Michael Zelesnik, Vice President, Insurance Solutions USA at Equisoft. "We've put together a top-flite roster of CX leaders from BetterLife, Celent, EY, KPMG, EY, LIMRA/LOMA, McKinsey and Oracle, who will join our own experts to explore how to create world-class CX throughout the policy lifecycle."
Media access to insurance and technology experts
Most workshop experts will be available for media interviews during and after the venue. Please contact our media coordinator to schedule a one-on-one meeting.
About InsureTech Connect
ITC Vegas is the world's largest insurtech event - offering unparalleled access to the most comprehensive and global gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents. Over the course of three days, the industry will convene to showcase new innovations, to learn how to increase productivity and reduce costs, and ultimately to enrich the lives of policyholders. The superlative networking, with tens of thousands of meetings, is one of the hallmarks of an ITC event. For more information please visit: www.insuretechconnect.com
About Equisoft
Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and more than 800 experts based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com.
