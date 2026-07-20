InsurGrid Launches Intake-to-ACORD Workflow for Commercial Insurance Agencies

New workflow creates editable ACORD PDFs from intake data while keeping agents in control

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurGrid, an AI-powered policy data collection and verification platform for property and casualty insurance agencies, today launched a connected intake-to-ACORD workflow for commercial lines. It combines Custom Intake Forms with an AI-powered ACORD Form Generator, maps structured client and policy data into editable ACORD applications, and lets agents review and change every field before downloading the PDFs.

InsurGrid

The workflow brings client answers, policy documents, carrier information and application fields into one submission. Agencies can reduce repeated entry, identify missing information earlier and prepare cleaner applications for producer review.

Watch a short demo of InsurGrid's intake-to-ACORD workflow.

The 2026 Tech Trends Report from the Big "I" Agents Council for Technology found that 68% of surveyed agencies planned to increase AI use in the next 12 months; 60% cited operational efficiency as an expected benefit.

InsurGrid serves 2,500 agents and has processed more than 100,000 declaration pages and supported more than $250 million in closed premium. Supported forms include ACORD 125, 126, 130, 140, 80, and 185 for property, liability, auto, and workers' compensation workflows.

"Commercial applications slow down when information arrives in pieces that teams must rekey. We built one workflow that maps source information into editable ACORD forms and keeps agents in control of final review. The goal is to spend less time assembling applications and more time serving clients."



— Rohit Mittal, CEO, InsurGrid

Key Features

Custom Intake Form Builder — Agencies create flows with custom questions, conditional logic, and templates for quotes, renewals, referrals, and prequalification.

— Agencies create flows with custom questions, conditional logic, and templates for quotes, renewals, referrals, and prequalification. Carrier-Connected Data Collection — Clients connect a supported carrier or upload policy documents, bringing answers, authorization, data, and source documents into one submission.

— Clients connect a supported carrier or upload policy documents, bringing answers, authorization, data, and source documents into one submission. AI-Powered ACORD Form Generator — InsurGrid maps policy and intake data into editable ACORD PDFs, reducing repeated entry across forms.

— InsurGrid maps policy and intake data into editable ACORD PDFs, reducing repeated entry across forms. Agent Review and Editing — Agents resolve flagged gaps, change fields, and download editable PDFs when ready.

Customer Impact

Agencies can use the workflow for prequalification, new-business submissions, renewals, and remarketing. One intake link can be shared by email, text, QR code, referral page, or website embed.

"InsurGrid pays for itself by helping our agents save time and work more opportunities. Saving even 2 hours per agent per week means more time for sales calls, better client conversations, and more chances to bind new policies."



— Amber Funston, Team Lead, Quoting and Renewals, Seban's Insurance Solutions

Availability and Pricing

Custom Intake Forms and the ACORD Form Generator are available now to all customers on InsurGrid's $99-per-month plan.

About InsurGrid

InsurGrid is an AI-powered platform for secure policy data collection and workflow preparation for P&C agencies. Headquartered in San Francisco, InsurGrid serves 2,500 agents, integrates with 450 carriers, and has supported more than $250 million in closed premium. For more information, visit insurgrid.com.

Media Contact

InsurGrid Team

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SOURCE InsurGrid