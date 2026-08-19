Insurify Expands ChatGPT Plugin with Real-Time Personalized Quotes and In-Chat Shopping

The first app with real-time auto insurance prices from multiple carriers. Compare prices, coverage details, and payment schedules, and ask coverage questions all within ChatGPT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurify, America's top-rated online insurance agent and comparison platform, has released a major upgrade to its groundbreaking ChatGPT plugin, expanding the experience beyond rate estimates and insurer comparisons to deliver a more complete personalized shopping experience. Users can now get secure real-time personalized car insurance quotes, receive instant AI-powered answers to their coverage questions, and take the next step toward purchasing coverage, without leaving their chat.

Insurify ChatGPT Plugin, In-Chat Shopping

Car insurance shoppers answer a few questions about themselves, their vehicles, and their coverage needs, and Insurify's plugin uses the shared information to serve up real-time quotes inside the ChatGPT conversation. Shoppers can ask questions about the insurance process – "How much coverage do I need?" or "How long will it take to get my ID card?" – choose a quote, and, depending on the carrier, either go to the insurer's website or complete their purchase through Insurify's own agency.

"With this new iteration of our ChatGPT plugin, Insurify continues to meet customers where they want to shop," said Snejina Zacharia, founder and co-CEO of Insurify. "Insurance shopping behavior is changing, and the Insurify ChatGPT plugin can help consumers find the coverage they're looking for by making ChatGPT a natural place for them to explore, compare, and act on their insurance needs all in one place."

The upgrade builds on the first iteration of Insurify's ChatGPT plugin (formerly known as an app), which launched in February 2026 as the first insurance app in ChatGPT, and one of the first 100 apps of any kind in OpenAI's directory. Following a first release that disrupted the insurance market, Insurify's powerful second iteration has turned a helpful research tool into a more complete shopping experience with a path to purchase. In the six months since the February launch, ChatGPT-referred traffic to Insurify grew 151% and revenue from those visitors grew 212%. The share of new Insurify customers who say they discovered the brand through ChatGPT and AI conversations rose from 0.15% in the first half of 2025 to 5.7% in the first half of 2026.

Insurify's ChatGPT insurance comparison plugin currently can help shoppers in Arizona, Kentucky, Ohio, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin. Insurify plans to roll out the plugin to more than 40 states by the end of 2026.

Every day, U.S. users send more than 330 million messages to ChatGPT for research and education. Insurify's previous ChatGPT integration helped insurance comparison shoppers make informed buying decisions – and now, with the new plugin's real-time quotes, shoppers can take action on those decisions to secure policies at the right price and coverage for their needs, all within the same ChatGPT conversation.

To start using the Insurify ChatGPT plugin, users can visit Insurify's page in the ChatGPT plugin directory and select "Install plugin." Once connected, users can begin a new conversation by starting their query with "@Insurify" to discover personalized car insurance quotes, compare options, and review real customer insights on top insurers.

About Insurify:

Insurify is America's top-rated online insurance marketplace, offering a secure, spam-free way to compare and buy coverage. With a network of 500-plus carrier integrations across 120-plus insurance partners, Insurify empowers consumers to compare auto, home, pet, and renters insurance in minutes, online or with the help of a licensed agent. Since 2016, Insurify's AI-powered technology has served over 250 million quotes. By using Insurify, customers can save hundreds of dollars annually, with some saving up to 50% on their premiums. In 2026, Insurify expanded its innovation with Insurify Car, providing liability-only coverage through flexible payment options.

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

https://Insurify.com

SOURCE INSURIFY, Inc.