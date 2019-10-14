Insuring Cannabis Summit Announces Agenda and Speakers

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Insurance Journal has announced the agenda and speakers for the Insuring Cannabis Summit. This is a virtual, all-day event beginning at 9am Pacific on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

"We received over 90 speaker submissions for the event," says Don Jergler, Insurance Journal West Editor and Editor of the Insuring Cannabis Newsletter. "There were such high-quality, expert submissions. It was a difficult task for me and the rest of the selection panel to choose."

In the signup process, registrants were asked what they are most interested in learning. "One of the most important criteria for topic and speaker selection was to ensure that our agenda addressed what our registrants have indicated that they want to learn," added Jergler.

Speakers & panelists include: Dr. Brenda Wells, Robert F. Bird Distinguished Professor of Risk and Insurance, East Carolina University, Joseph Pangaro, Associate, Duane Morris, LLP, John Donahue, President & CEO, Topa Insurance Group, Beth Medvedev, CPCU, RPLU, Underwriting Manager – Life Sciences, James River Insurance Company, Kyle Hales, Principal & Consulting Actuary, Perr & Knight, Blaine Sherwin, Assistance Vice President, Woodruff Sawyer, Greg Fanoe, FCAS, MAAA, Senior Consulting Actuary, Merlinos & Associates, Max Meade, Cannabis Insurance Advisor, Brown & Brown Insurance, Phillip Skaggs, Assistant Counsel, American Association of Insurance Services, Chris Boden, CIC, CLCS, TRIP, Practice Group Team Leader, Crouse and Associates, Matt Porter, Vice President, Brown & Brown, Jeffrey Samuels, Cannabis and Hemp Practice Leader, Embroker, Jarred Coots, Principal Agent, Burrows Insurance Agency, Charles Pyfrom, Senior Vice President of Commercial Programs, CannGen Insurance Services, Patrick Wraight, CIC, CRM, AU, AINS, Director, Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance, Kieran O'Rourke, VP Director of Underwriting, Cannasure, Laura Kersey, Executive Director—Regulatory & Legislative Analysis in the Regulatory Division, NCCI, Michael J. Progar, Partner, Doherty & Progar, LLC and Adam Goers, Vice President Corporate Affairs, Columbia Care.

Over 1400 tickets have been claimed and registration is expected to reach 2,500+.

A special 'Thank You" to our Presenting Sponsors who make this conference FREE for attendees. They are: CannGen Insurance Services, Merlinos & Associates & Cannasure Insurance Services.

To register for this event and view the complete agenda, visit InsuringCannabisSummit.com.

