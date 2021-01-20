"Insuring Impact"--QBE North America announces 2021 grants program

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is proud to announce "Insuring Impact"—it's 2021 QBE Foundation grant-giving program, which focuses on helping local communities build resilience, reduce inequalities and fight climate change.

"Together the devastating effects of COVID-19, natural disasters, and social injustice emphasize a critical need for increased community support," said Todd Jones, CEO of QBE North America and President of the QBE Foundation. "'Insuring Impact' exemplifies our dedication to create meaningful change and provide needed resources to help people and communities successfully achieve their ambitions."

The North America QBE Foundation strategy is aligned to a group-wide commitment to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a concentration on SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities; SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities and SDG 13: Climate Action. The activities of the QBE Foundation combine its larger charitable partnerships, with local grants, employee volunteering, matching donations and in-kind giving to maximize impact.

Jones continued, "As an insurance company, we are uniquely placed to assist people in their times of need and our QBE Foundation initiatives reflect this."

2021 QBE Foundation "Insuring Impact" Grant Recipients

Cornerstone Partners

In 2021, QBE North America is focusing its philanthropic efforts and teaming up with two Cornerstone partners to make a deep impact on helping to nourish communities and make them more resilient overtime.

Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization will receive a $250,000 grant.

"Ending hunger in the United States requires an all-hands-on-deck approach," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We are grateful for QBE North America's increased commitment this year when the communities we help serve need it most."

Leading Cities, a nonprofit dedicated to make cities more resilient by sourcing, funding and connecting start-ups solving challenges faced by cities through an accelerator program and public private partnerships will receive $325,000 in funding.

"Cities are facing a global pandemic, sea level rise, and increased urbanization. Through the QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge, QBE has been a global leader and partner to identify and accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions to increase environmental, infrastructure, and human resiliency in cities," said Michael Lake, President and CEO of Leading Cities.

Large Grant Partners

The company has also named six large grant partners for the year in alignment with its focus.

