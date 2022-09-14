Insurtech agency modernizes the consumer and agency experience

Fortriator Insurance offers more value to customers and passive income for agents.

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent insurance technology (insurtech) agency is launching and aims to improve consumers' negative sentiment toward insurance.

Over the past two years, the insurance industry has become more digital than ever, largely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Simultaneously, customers became unsatisfied and confused about their policies and coverage, according to the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study. The study found that property claim satisfaction fell to a five-year low , with customer repairs being completed in an average of 18 days, up from three days in 2021.

Fortriator Insurance is changing that with a mission to "Go Against the Status Quo." The independent agency's disruptive, tech-forward approach to property and casualty insurance is part of its nationwide expansion. The agency offers a white glove experience, ultimately giving customers more value faster, at a cheaper cost, and with a more lucrative opportunity for agents. Customers will enjoy 24/7 customer support and faster, more accurate insurance quotes.

The insurtech agency developed the name Fortriator to illustrate its commitment to customers' satisfaction and agents' success. The moniker is a combination of the words "fortress" and "gladiator," reflecting the two primary ways the agency seeks to better serve its customers.

Agents will enjoy reduced workloads because of smarter technology, access to advanced training, and active support. This is all made possible by Fortriator equipping its network of independent agents with its proprietary technology and systems, which were developed to save agents time and allow wider market access to more than 100 carriers nationwide.

"Your home is more than your castle: it's your fortress — the place where your family should feel safest and most loved," said Zack Farris, Fortriator founder, and CEO. "When your home is damaged by a coverable threat, we'll fight against all odds to ensure that you're fairly compensated and your home is made whole, safe, and fully livable again."

Fortriator's "industry-disrupting software" reduces time from quoting to binding, allowing agents to provide a quicker and simpler customer experience. The company's headquarters are at 3122 Nealy Way in Longview, TX 75605. Learn more at www.fortriator.com or call 682-267-8787.

SOURCE FORTRIATOR INSURANCE