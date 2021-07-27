Insurtech Agentero Raises $13.5 Million in Series A led by Alma Mundi Ventures to drive growth for independent insurance agencies

OAKLAND, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentero, a digital insurance network, today announced that it has raised $13.5 million in a Series A investment funding led by Alma Mundi Ventures. Independent insurance agents use Agentero to access modern carriers and to boost their revenue. Agents save time and deliver a superior customer experience through efficient product distribution to partners. Existing institutional investors including Foundation Capital, Union Square Ventures, Financial Venture Studio, and Two Culture Capital also participated in the round.

Founded in 2017 to bring superior insurance experiences to independent agencies and their customers, Agentero's smart algorithms combine agents' existing data with third-party information sources to identify new business and cross-sell opportunities. Agentero then connects agents with carriers in real-time to instantly quote, and to provide communication and automation tools so they can efficiently write more new business.

"Agents are the present and future of insurance distribution, and they must become more digital. Our technology strengthens their ability to use data analytics to write new policies with an end-to-end digital experience for their customers," said Luis Pino, CEO, at Agentero. "Independent agencies want access to modern carriers and there's no better digital solution than Agentero to take advantage of today's best insurance products and technology."

Agentero also provides significant opportunities for carriers looking to integrate into a tech-enabled agent channel. Today, Agentero works with more than 800 independent agencies and is growing rapidly. Through its panel of insurance carriers, it provides access to homeowners, auto, renters, umbrella, business owners policies (BOP), general and professional liability, workers' compensation, flood, and life insurance. Agentero continues to add carriers and additional lines of insurance.

"At Mundi Ventures, we invest in companies that not only provide products that people and businesses want, but also that have the power to transform industries. Agentero—with its focus on strengthening agents' abilities to compete in today's digital market using analytics and access to insurance products—is making a big impact on the insurance industry. We believe that Luis Pino and his team are outstanding and have the ability to execute this vision successfully" said Rajeev Singh-Molares, Founder and Managing Partner, Alma Mundi Ventures.

About Agentero

With more than 800 insurance agencies on its platform, Agentero creates a smarter, more intuitive insurance ecosystem. Using robust data and analytics Agentero enables agents to proactively offer insurance choices to customers at the right time, every time, mitigating risks for consumers while growing relationships and revenue for agents. Founder and CEO Luis Pino was the first employee at CoverWallet and has also worked for McKinsey & Co. For more information visit https://www.agentero.com .

Contact: Candace Boyle

(610) 256-1068

[email protected]

Clare DeNicola

(203) 918-6022

[email protected]

SOURCE Agentero

Related Links

http://www.agentero.com

