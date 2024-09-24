InsurTech Association (ITA) Achieves Remarkable Growth, Final Call for Founding Sponsors

Explosive Growth: 125+ Members, 80% Corporate, in Just 18 Months

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The InsurTech Association (ITA), the pioneering United States-based nonprofit trade association fostering innovation in the insurtech industry, has achieved a significant milestone. Just 18 after months its March 2023 launch, ITA has surged past 125 members, with over 80% representing corporate entities across the insurtech ecosystem. This growth signals the closing of ITA's Founding Sponsorship phase, with a final opportunity for new members to join as Founding Sponsors before November 1st, 2024.

InsurTech Association

Founded by Josh Hollander, CEO of Horton International North America, and Bob Sargent, Founder and CEO of eSpecialty Insurance, ITA is committed to building a resilient and sustainable insurtech industry.

"Our rapid membership growth, particularly among corporate entities, underscores the critical need for a unifying platform in insurtech," said Hollander. "We're fostering an environment where innovation flourishes and companies navigate industry complexities together. The enthusiastic response validates our approach and value."

Sargent added, "As insurtech enters a crucial phase, ITA is positioned to support the industry's long-term sustainability. Our diverse membership creates a unique ecosystem for collaboration and growth."

ITA has established itself as a key player through industry-leading webinars, comprehensive support for members at all stages, and networking at major events, such as InsureTech Connect, Insurtech Insights, Insurtech New York, and Insurtech Hartford. These initiatives provide invaluable insights to help insurtechs navigate the complex, regulated insurance landscape.

With Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing recently engaged as the ITA's managing agency, the association is poised to grow even further. "We're excited to partner with Direct Connection to take ITA to the next level, elevating our marketing, events, and overall operations as we continue building this community," added Sargent.

ITA will attend the InsureTech Connect (ITC) tradeshow in Las Vegas, NV, from October 15 to 17. There, it will host a networking cocktail party to celebrate the association's milestones and recognize the early support of its Founding Sponsors.

About the InsurTech Association

ITA is a nonprofit trade association that fosters a thriving and inclusive insurtech community. Visit insurtechassociation.org to learn more.

Media Contact

Anita Nevins, Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing

707-429-0877 | [email protected]

Direct Connection, a full-service marketing agency specializing in the insurance industry, was recently engaged to manage the InsurTech Association. Visit directconnectionusa.com for more information.

SOURCE InsurTech Association