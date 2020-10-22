Insurtech Coterie Teams Up with Intuit QuickBooks

CINCINNATI, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterie , the technology company that makes buying business insurance easy, today announced that it has teamed up with Intuit QuickBooks to deliver quick, easy, and affordable business insurance to QuickBooks customers through the QuickBooks Online small business platform. The integration presents small businesses with a streamlined purchase process, getting personalized business insurance to business owners in just minutes.

"Working with tech-focused companies like Coterie helps us to further serve small businesses and keep them focused on what's important: growing their businesses," said Mauricio Comi, Head of SMB Insurance at Intuit. "Customers now have the opportunity to access more of the tools required to help run their businesses that extend beyond our core offerings."

"With data-driven systems, we're able to provide extremely accurate insurance protection for small businesses using QuickBooks," said David McFarland, CEO and co-founder of Coterie. "This unique offering takes the guesswork out of the entire process for millions of small business owners across the country."

As the program rolls out, when small businesses log into their QuickBooks account, they will see a new Insurance tab located in the left navigation bar. Upon entering a few details, users are provided with recommendations for business insurance to purchase through Coterie in an easy-to-navigate buying experience via Coterie's integrated API. With just a few clicks, small business owners can access a quote and purchase an accurate and affordable business policy in real time, transforming a typically outdated and tedious process into a seamless, delightful experience. The entire process takes less than four minutes.

"Buying insurance with Coterie was incredibly easy, stress free, informative, and convenient," said Cub Root, a small business owner and Coterie policyholder through Intuit QuickBooks. "Plus, it cost much less than I expected. I now feel at ease and ready to focus on running my business."

ABOUT COTERIE

Coterie is on a mission to make business insurance easy. By integrating insurance into the tools they already use, Coterie protects businesses with just a click. Its API-based approach to business insurance allows for data-driven automation that provides accurate coverage without the hassle. Coterie is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is available in most of the U.S. Learn more about integrating Coterie with your platform: coterieinsurance.com .

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit's mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint and Turbo , designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social .

