InsurTech Express Forms Board of Directors, Announces Members

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance solutions innovator InsurTech Express announces the formation of its board of directors.

Members include the following industry experts:

Kenneth R. Leibow

Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, InsurTech Express

Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, InsurTech Express Diana J. Hickert-Hill

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DH 2 Consulting (DH Squared, LLC)

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DH Consulting (DH Squared, LLC) Dennis R. Vigneau

Chief Financial Officer, Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holding Company

Chief Financial Officer, Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holding Company Cheryl Yakey

Senior Counsel, Clyde & Co US LLP

"At InsurTech Express, we are positioning ourselves as the preferred one-stop resource for carriers and distributors in the insurance marketplace. With a combination of cutting-edge blockchain software solutions coupled with a wide range of resources and consulting support, we are poised to help our clients solve some of their most pressing challenges," said Leibow. "As part of our growth strategy, we established our board of directors, comprised of seasoned executives who each bring valuable skills to help us achieve our potential for our clients as well as our investors.

"I am delighted with the caliber and expertise each board member brings to the company and look forward to collaborating with them to help InsurTech Express launch its new technology platform and deliver value to our clients," added Leibow.

Vigneau brings more than 25 years of senior financial executive experience in both the life and annuity, as well as, property and casualty sectors. Prior to his tenure at F&G, he has held senior leadership positions at several domestic and global insurers. Vigneau earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting at Southern New Hampshire University.

Hickert-Hill has led brand, marketing, investor relations, public relations and communications for three different companies, most recently serving as the Senior Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations for Fidelity & Guaranty Life. With more than 20 years of insurance experience, she held senior executive roles at Kemper Corporation and Genworth Financial. She began her career at GE, working in both manufacturing and financial services sectors. She is a GE-certified Quality Leader and Master Black Belt. Hickert-Hill is a graduate of the University of South Florida where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering.

Yakey brings 25-plus years of legal and insurance regulatory experience representing insurance companies, MGAs, agents/brokers, third-party administrators and, in recent years, insurtech start-ups on regulatory, compliance and transactional matters. As a trusted legal and regulatory advisor, Yakey has become a recognized insurtech thought leader speaking at insurance industry events. She is co-founder and organizer of InsurTech SVSF, creating networking and thought leadership events for the insurtech community in the San Francisco Bay Area, and her LinkedIn group, InsurTech Connect, provides a forum for over 2,200 members of the insurtech community globally. Yakey earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature from Hamilton College and her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

About InsurTech Express

InsurTech Express is a leading technology and process improvement central resource for the life insurance and annuity industry, including carriers, distributors and solution providers. With a core leadership team totaling more than 100 years of combined experience, InsurTech Express focuses on technology, process and education.

All the information and tools on insurtechexpress.com are accessible to the public at no cost. Features include:

InsurTech Express Blog — Visitors can learn the latest life insurance and annuity technology trends.

— Visitors can learn the latest life insurance and annuity technology trends. Solutions — Pages provide education on models of Straight Through Processing and updates on platforms from solution providers like Ebix, iPipeline, and PaperClip, as well as Life Underwriting Solutions and Policy Admin Systems. The page also covers the latest innovations on emerging technologies like blockchain and AI.

— Pages provide education on models of Straight Through Processing and updates on platforms from solution providers like Ebix, iPipeline, and PaperClip, as well as Life Underwriting Solutions and Policy Admin Systems. The page also covers the latest innovations on emerging technologies like blockchain and AI. Resources — Matching people and opportunities in the insurance sector.

Insurtech Express



Media Contact:

Diana Hickert-Hill

diana@dh2consulting.com

804.385.6588



Prospective Business Contact:

Ken Leibow

ken@insurtechexpress.com

402.740.7356

insurtechexpress.com

Related Images

insurtech-express.jpg

InsurTech Express

InsurTech Express is a leading technology and process improvement central resource for the life insurance and annuity industry, including carriers, distributors and solution providers. With a core leadership team totaling more than 100 years of combined experience, InsurTech Express focuses on technology, process and education.

SOURCE InsurTech Express

Related Links

http://www.insurtechexpress.com

