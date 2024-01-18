InsurTech Hartford Opens Nominations for Prestigious 'Making Waves' Award

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech Hartford, a leading InsurTech ecosystem renowned for fostering innovation and collaboration in the insurance industry, is thrilled to announce the opening of nominations for its annual 'Making Waves' award. This prestigious accolade is part of InsurTech Hartford's industry influencer awards program, which recognizes and honors insurance industry pioneers for their significant contributions to advancing innovation.

Eligible nominees include insurance professionals from across the industry including, carriers, startups, and solution providers who have made notable accomplishments, shown dedication to innovation, and proactively engaged in its advancement. Nominations are now open and can be submitted by any member of the insurance community by February 9, 2024 at https://insurtechhartfordsymposium.com/Making-waves-award-nomination.html.

Winners of the 'Making Waves' award will be honored at the annual InsurTech Hartford Symposium, a high-impact event drawing an executive-level audience from all lines of the (re)insurance business held on April 17 & 18 at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, CT.

"With our annual 'Making Waves' award, we aim to spotlight and celebrate the innovators and changemakers in the insurance industry," said Stacey Brown, Founder & President at InsurTech Hartford. "We encourage the community to nominate individuals who have been instrumental in driving innovation and making a significant impact on the industry."

Finalists will be selected by last year's honorees:

Rob Galbraith | Founder & CEO | Forestview Insights
Bryan Falchuk | President & CEO  |  Property and Liability Resource Bureau
Adrian Jones | Chief of Staff - International & Global Markets | Acrisure
Lisa Wardlaw | President & Founder | 360 Digital Immersion
Patrick Kelahan  | Chief Elephant | The Insurance Elephant Incubator
Matteo Carbone | Founder & Director | IoT Insurance Observatory
Ema Roloff  | Co-Founder | Roloff Consulting
David Gritz | Co-Founder & Managing Director | InsurTech NY
Gilad Shai | Managing Director | BMI Capital International LLC
Abel Travis | Senior Vice President Affiliate Operations | Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company
Denise Garth | Chief Strategy Officer  | Majesco

About InsurTech Hartford

InsurTech Hartford is a thriving InsurTech ecosystem founded in 2016 with global startup, agent/broker, carrier, solution provider, and investor constituents. With a proven track record of creating industry engagement and collaboration through high-impact networking events, conferences, virtual education, and innovation initiatives, InsurTech Hartford draws a dynamic, executive-level audience from all lines of the (re)insurance business. For more information, please visit www.insurtechhartford.com

