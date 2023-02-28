InsurTech Hartford Reveals Honorees of Inaugural Industry Influencer Awards Held at InsurTech Hartford Symposium May 2nd

Winners selected based on industry achievements, support, and active involvement in driving innovation

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech Hartford, a thriving community of InsurTech startups, investors, solution providers, agents and brokers, and insurance carriers, is pleased to announce the honorees of the organization's inaugural 2023 Industry Influencer Awards. The awards will be given as part of the opening ceremony at InsurTech Hartford Symposium 2023 held at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort on May 2-3 2023.

2023 honorees are being presented with the InsurTech Hartford Industry Influencer award in recognition for making waves and changing currents in the ocean of insurance. It recognizes each influencer's significant contributions toward driving industry innovation forward and making a substantial and positive impact on the industry.

This year's honorees include:

Rob Galbraith | Founder & CEO | Forestview Insights

Brian Falchuk | President & CEO | Property and Liability Resource Bureau

Adrian Jones | Partner | HSCM Ventures

Lisa Wardlaw | President & Founder | 360 Digital Immersion

Patrick Kelahan | Chief Elephant | The Insurance Elephant Incubator

Christopher Frankland | Founder | InsurTech360

Matteo Carbone | Founder & Director | IoT Insurance Observatory

Ema Roloff | Director of North America P&C Sales | EIS

David Gritz | Co-Founder | InsurTech NY

Gilad Shai | Managing Director | BMI Capital International LLC

Abel Travis | VP and Head of Fundamental Underwriters | AF-Group

Denise Garth | Chief Strategy Officer | Majesco

"As an organization that values innovative thought leadership, it is a privilege for us to showcase these individuals, especially at our biggest event. It's important to recognize influencers who are driving a positive future and inspiring us to do better," said Stacey Brown, Founder of InsurTech Hartford.

Insurance professionals, startup founders, entrepreneurs, and investors look forward to InsurTech Hartford Symposium for the chance to come together in a high-energy environment with ample educational and networking opportunities that empower the global insurance industry. Last month, InsurTech Hartford announced several influential industry organizations, such as the Aite-Novarica Group (Aite-Novarica) and The Insurance IoT Observatory, will be co-locating major member meetings at InsurTech Hartford Symposium.

For more information on the 2023 InsurTech Hartford Symposium or to register, please visit https://insurtechhartfordsymposium.com.

About InsurTech Hartford (ITH)

InsurTech Hartford is a thriving InsurTech ecosystem founded in 2016 with global startup, agent/broker, carrier, solution provider, and investor constituents. With a proven track record of creating industry engagement and collaboration through high-impact networking events, conferences, virtual education, and innovation initiatives, InsurTech Hartford draws a dynamic, executive-level audience from all lines of the (re)insurance business. For more information, please visit www.insurtechhartford.com.

