Insurtech Joyn Insurance adds Uwe Schoberth as Chief Distribution Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance technology company Joyn Insurance today announced the addition of Uwe Schoberth as Chief Distribution Officer, effective September 1, 2021. The role will focus on developing deep and trusted broker relationships while partnering across Joyn's team of experts in insurance, data, and technology to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience to brokers and insureds.

"Adding Uwe, his expertise, and his network of valued relationships will immediately enhance our ability to deliver a new standard to brokers," said Seraina Macia, CEO of Joyn Insurance. "On top of that, his energy for building a business from scratch makes him even more of an asset. We are delighted to welcome Uwe to the team and, having worked together in the past, I have no doubt he will feel at home with us at Joyn."

Uwe brings to Joyn an expansive background in commercial insurance, having held many global, international, and domestic market-facing roles developing and overseeing business development strategies. Most recently, he was the Global Head of Distribution at Lloyd's and has held distribution roles at Blackboard Insurance, QBE Group, XL Group, Winterthur International Insurance Company, and Gerling.

Uwe joins the team at the same time as the offering to small and medium-sized companies expands. Joyn began offering E&S property coverage on July 1 and will offer E&S general liability coverage starting September 1.

About Joyn

Joyn Insurance Services Inc. is a newly formed Delaware-domiciled, licensed producer and general agent that operates under its "Joyn"™ and "Joyn Insurance"™ brands. Joyn is an insurtech enterprise underwriting commercial insurance in the small and middle markets. Joyn is powered by technology, data, and expertise to deliver a transparent and trusted experience to brokers and customers. For more information, please visit www.joyninsurance.com

