InsurTech Leader, FastTrack, Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

FastTrack

09 Jan, 2024, 08:37 ET

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack, a leading provider of Intelligent Claims Journey and Risk Management Solutions for the Life & Disability Marketplace, today announced that it has attained HITRUST's Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification status. This status covers critical implementation systems and infrastructures, exceeding strict regulatory and industry-defined requirements for comprehensive security.

FastTrack
FastTrack

Barry Cotter, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of FastTrack states, "We take great pride in delivering a best-in-class standard of security to all our current and future customer-partners, ensuring that sensitive PHI data, PII data, and proprietary information is fully protected at all costs. Attaining HITRUST's Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification is a key milestone for FastTrack in this ongoing endeavor."

"HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available."

About FastTrack:

FastTrack – a division of Kamine Technology Group (KTG) – has been a market leader in providing intelligent, automated claims management solutions and services to the Life & Disability insurance vertical since 2012. Headquartered in Bedminster, N.J., FastTrack's unique blend of smart technology, AI, and decades of insurance subject-matter expertise has secured key partnerships with many of North America's leading group and individual insurance carriers.

FastTrack's comprehensive suite of made-for-insurance Intelligent Automation Tools is revolutionizing claim management/process, freeing up mission-critical resources and vastly improving the claims journey experience for claimants, beneficiaries, employers, agents/brokers, examiners, and more. Key performance advantages include the elimination of up to 90% of manual administrative tasks, the implementation of auto-administrative and auto-adjudication pathways, the creation of data-rich digital claimant profiles that reduce risk and accelerate claim decisions by 30-40%, and direct savings on carriers reserves and interest expenses.

For more information, please visit: FastTrackRTW.com

For further information, please contact:

Ellie O'Brien
FastTrack
[email protected] 
908.470.2191
FastTrackRTW.com
Follow FastTrack on LinkedIn

FastTrack

