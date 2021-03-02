Insurtech Leader FastTrack Bolsters Business Development Team to Meet Market Demand

BEDMINSTER, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their core mission to be the leading provider of Digital Automation Solutions & Services for the Life and Disability Insurance Vertical, FastTrack is excited to introduce career claims professional, Chuck Angiolillo, as their new Director of Business Development.

A risk management veteran in the insurance claims industry for over 19 years, Chuck has held many prominent positions at influential brands including, most recently, serving as Client Relations Director at Ethos Risk Services. Chuck brings his unmatched claims experience to a talented FastTrack team already deep with Life & Disability vertical proficiencies.

"Over the course of my career, I have been able to build an amazing network that is very important to me," states Chuck. "As Director of Business Development for FastTrack, I will continue to strive to be a trusted industry partner that people can depend on to deliver high-value claim handling and risk management automation technology solutions tailor-made for their specific needs."

Thomas Capato, CEO of FastTrack, states, "We are incredibly excited to have Chuck as an integral piece on our growing Business Development team. When you factor his vast claims and risk management knowledge and compound it with his invigorating passion and approachable personality, you quickly understand how Chuck has been a successful leader in the industry for so long."

As the Life & Disability vertical continues to embrace the digital revolution in an effort to streamline workflow, better manage risk, and meet client demand, Chuck will provide an immediate, beneficial impact in working towards forging new strategic FastTrack-client partnerships.

About FastTrack:

FastTrack is the leading full-service technology platform in the Life & Disability insurance vertical that automates critical elements of the claims adjudication and new business application process, helping Carriers enhance the accuracy of claim and underwriting decisions. Our suite of products and services helps insurers to triage and fully understand their risk management options, drives process automation, and makes possible comprehensive data collection and analysis to establish best practices for the life and disability administration processes. Our primary goal is to help claims professionals and underwriters make consistent, repeatable, clear, objective, and defensible benefit and employability determinations.

FastTrack has been conducting business in the Life & Disability insurance vertical for more than eight years and boasts a large percentage of the medium and large insurers in both the Group and Individual insurance verticals as current clients.

About Chuck Angiolillo:

Chuck Angiolillo currently sits as Co-Chair of the Disability Committee of the International Claim Association (ICA) and also holds a membership chair at the New England Claim Association (NECA). He currently resides in Massachusetts with his wife, Melissa, and three sons, Charlie, Jack, and Michael.

